Group of KP officers visit commissioner office Faisalabad

04 Sep 2021

FAISALABAD: The group of officers of 86th Pre Service Course of PMS from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reached here on study tour. They visited the Commissioner Office and participated in a briefing session. Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan gave briefing regarding the historical and geographical aspects of the Faisalabad Division including law & order situation, development activities and the projects of public relief & welfare.

Divisional Commissioner welcomed the officers of pre services course and informed them about the administrative set up of divisional and district administration. He said that Faisalabad being a second largest city of Punjab province has prominent status in industry, trade and commerce and agriculture sectors.

He informed that development schemes had been completing in the division for providing ample facilities to the public in education, communications, drainage and water supply sectors under Annual Development Programme of present government. He added that various uplift schemes were being completed in the division under Community Development and SAP Programme while remaining schemes were in pipeline. He claimed that best working relationship among the divisional, district, police administrations and other institutions had been existed in this division which helped better service delivery through complete harmony and mutual cooperation.

The Commissioner said that effective and solid measures were being taken for maintaining the peaceful environment and controlling the crimes despite the limited resources. Highlighting the strategy of the security on religious gatherings, national and religious days, he expressed his pleasure over the appreciable role of peace committees. He apprised the officers of the issues of Faisalabad including problems and environmental hazards. He gave detail on corona epidemics situation and implementation on SOPs.

Faculty member thanked the divisional administrations for best hospitality and said that the details of the briefing would be helpful for the trainee officers. On this occasion the souvenirs were also exchanged between the Divisional Commissioner and Group Leader of officers of Pre Service Course.

Later the team of officers visited Sitara Chemicals under the leadership of Divisional Commissioner. Additional Commissioner Coordination Imran Raza Abbasi and AC City Syed Ayub Bukhari were also present.—PR

