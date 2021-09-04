Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
04 Sep 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (September 3, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07350 0.07575 0.08738 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.07625 0.08413 0.11250 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.08288 0.08463 0.15863 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.09263 0.09863 0.20450 0.09263
Libor 3 Month 0.11763 0.12075 0.25388 0.11763
Libor 6 Month 0.14763 0.15788 0.30100 0.14763
Libor 1 Year 0.22275 0.23538 0.42700 0.22275
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
