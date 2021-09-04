Currency notes: exchange rates

KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Friday (September 3, 2021).

================================= EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES ================================= CURRENCY SELLING BUYING ================================= USD 169.12 165.28 GBP 233.97 228.62 EUR 200.89 196.60 JPY 1.5375 1.5024 SAR 45.14 44.01 AED 46.06 45.29 =================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021