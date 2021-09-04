Currency notes: exchange rates

Markets
04 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Friday (September 3, 2021).
=================================
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
=================================
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
=================================
USD 169.12 165.28
GBP 233.97 228.62
EUR 200.89 196.60
JPY 1.5375 1.5024
SAR 45.14 44.01
AED 46.06 45.29
=================================
