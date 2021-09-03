KSE-100 closes below 47,000 again

Failing to sustain early-morning gains, the benchmark KSE-100 Index ended flat, while volumes registered a considerable drop in another volatile session at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

At close, the KSE-100 finished with a slight increase of 54.41 points or a gain of 0.12% to settle at 46,957.47.

Uncertainty over the geopolitical situation, widening current account deficit and weakening of PKR has kept investors at bay. In addition, the MSCI decision is also expected this month on Pakistan's status as an emerging market.

Sectors that helped the benchmark KSE-100 index to close in the green included technology and communications (76.26 points), power generation and distribution (16.97 points), and paper and board (14.26 points).

Volume on the all-share index decreased from 544.43 million on Thursday to 464.98 million on Friday. The value of shares traded during the session also declined to Rs12.22 billion from Rs16.07 billion on Thursday.

Service Fabrics Limited (R) was the volume leader with 83.57 million shares, followed by WorldCall Telecom with 50.60 million shares, and Telecard Limited at 37.93 million shares.

Shares of 526 companies were traded on Friday, of which 201 registered an increase, 311 recorded a fall, while 14 remained unchanged.