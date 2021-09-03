ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
ASC 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
FCCL 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.64%)
FFBL 24.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.55%)
FNEL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
GGGL 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
GGL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.7%)
HUMNL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.65%)
JSCL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.48%)
KAPCO 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.3%)
PACE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PAEL 32.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.24%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
POWER 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
PRL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.7%)
SNGP 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
TELE 21.94 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (7.23%)
TRG 162.40 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.56%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
WTL 3.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,093 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (0.07%)
BR30 25,090 Decreased By ▼ -18.03 (-0.07%)
KSE100 46,957 Increased By ▲ 54.41 (0.12%)
KSE30 18,851 Increased By ▲ 45.09 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,035
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,171,578
3,78724hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
435,159
Punjab
397,694
Balochistan
32,329
Islamabad
100,242
KPK
163,677
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 closes below 47,000 again

  • Index registers minor 54-point increase
BR Web Desk 03 Sep 2021

Failing to sustain early-morning gains, the benchmark KSE-100 Index ended flat, while volumes registered a considerable drop in another volatile session at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

At close, the KSE-100 finished with a slight increase of 54.41 points or a gain of 0.12% to settle at 46,957.47.

Uncertainty over the geopolitical situation, widening current account deficit and weakening of PKR has kept investors at bay. In addition, the MSCI decision is also expected this month on Pakistan's status as an emerging market.

KSE-100 closes below 47,000 after over 500-point fall

Sectors that helped the benchmark KSE-100 index to close in the green included technology and communications (76.26 points), power generation and distribution (16.97 points), and paper and board (14.26 points).

Volume on the all-share index decreased from 544.43 million on Thursday to 464.98 million on Friday. The value of shares traded during the session also declined to Rs12.22 billion from Rs16.07 billion on Thursday.

Service Fabrics Limited (R) was the volume leader with 83.57 million shares, followed by WorldCall Telecom with 50.60 million shares, and Telecard Limited at 37.93 million shares.

Shares of 526 companies were traded on Friday, of which 201 registered an increase, 311 recorded a fall, while 14 remained unchanged.

stocks PSX KSE

KSE-100 closes below 47,000 again

NCOC imposes tighter restrictions in Islamabad, several Punjab and KPK districts

Pakistan needs to have 'realistic approach' to Taliban: Qureshi

Taliban co-founder Baradar to lead new Afghanistan govt: sources

LNG prices soar as Asian buyers compete for cargoes

PM urges usage of China's Juncao technology to address food insecurity

US has no plans to release billions in Afghan assets, Treasury says

EVMs are rigging machines: Ahsan Iqbal

Taliban spokesman says China to keep embassy in Afghanistan, increase aid

Turkey eases travel restrictions for Pakistani nationals

New Zealand police kill ‘extremist’ who stabbed six in supermarket

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters