PN inducts first long-range maritime patrol jet

KARACHI: Induction ceremony of Pakistan Navy’s first modern Long Range Maritime Patrol twin engine jet aircraft was held at PNS Mehran, Karachi. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as chief guest.

Upon arrival at Mehran base, the Chief Guest was received by Commander Pakistan Fleet Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

The newly inducted twin engine jet aircraft is a variant of Brazilian built state of the art Embraer Jet aircraft globally utilized in air operations. Two more aircraft of the series have also been contracted by Pakistan Navy. These aircraft will be equipped with latest weapons and sensors to undertake Maritime Air Operations.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff paid rich tribute to veteran Kashmiri Huriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani and expressed condolence on his demise.

Later, the Naval Chief commended the remarkable transition of Pakistan Navy Air Arm from prop to jet age of Long Range Maritime Patrol Operations.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021