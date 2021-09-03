PARTLY FACETIOUS: Maryam arrives late

“The protocol givers have kind of thinned don’t you think?”

“If you are referring to those accompanying Maryam Nawaz to the Islamabad High Court where she reportedly arrived late and got told off for greeting those present in the court room let me assure you that the much retired Captain Safdar was not with her cause he was saying his prayers…”

“I would have you be respectful to that man! He could well be the heir, though that is not apparent at all right now!”

“If you are comparing him to Zardari sahib let me disabuse you of any delusions that the two men are comparable – Zardari sahib is wilier than daddy in law – I mean the captain left the army after his marriage and he has been moulded by Maryam Nawaz and family ever since.”

“Well in that case, let me state that Benazir Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz are not comparable. BB was not only much, much better educated and brighter, much brighter, but less vicious, more people friendly.

“Maryam Nawaz needs more training, her Uncle said.”

“I am not so sure - Bilawal is a good decade younger and he has learnt how to attack, how to defend, how to negotiate, and has a vision and strategy for the future even if he does not intend to implement it…. all Maryam Nawaz does is viciously attack any and all except daddy…she constantly undermines her Uncle and seriously it is time for the SS brigade to take some mitigating measures…”

“Hmmmm, anyway Mohammad Zubayr (MZ) and Maryam Aurangzeb (MA) were with her and let me add some senators that she convinced daddy to give a ticket to and who live in Islamabad were not present, have never been present…”

“Ha, ha, that’s right and one senator who has been daddy’s lap-dog is no longer a senator.”

“Anyway MZ and MA are running with the hares and hunting with the hounds…”

“Who leads the hares and who of the hounds?”

“Well the hunter on a gelding is Nawaz Sharif, the hare is Shehbaz Sharif - the poor guy has been running around in circles for ever - and Maryam is the epitome of a hunter whose blunderbuss has no ammunition though she doesn’t know it.”

“Ah that’s right the much retired Captain was responsible for the ammunition and his training in the army was cut short….”

“Ha, ha, as you said by his marriage!”

“Indeed.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021