KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (September 2, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 611,716,505 327,891,386 17,982,015,740 9,774,099,020 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,372,934,043 (1,660,486,195) (287,552,151) Local Individuals 14,419,623,577 (13,510,577,668) 909,045,909 Local Corporates 5,152,434,578 (5,773,928,336) (621,493,758) ===============================================================================

