03 Sep 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (September 2, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
611,716,505 327,891,386 17,982,015,740 9,774,099,020
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,372,934,043 (1,660,486,195) (287,552,151)
Local Individuals 14,419,623,577 (13,510,577,668) 909,045,909
Local Corporates 5,152,434,578 (5,773,928,336) (621,493,758)
===============================================================================
