President signs Election Ord into law: Elected MPs now required to take oath within mandatory period

Naveed Butt 02 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has signed Election Ordinance (Third Amendment) under Article 89 of the Constitution of Pakistan, binding the elected members to take oath within 60 days of the commencement of first session of legislature.

The amendment was made to section 72 of the Election Act 2017.

Under the ordinance, the members would have to take oath within 40 days of the promulgation of this ordinance.

According to a press release issued by the President’s Office on Wednesday, in case of failure to take oath within the mandatory period, seats of elected members to Senate, Assembly and Local Government would become vacant.

Meanwhile, the president also signed the Pakistan Council of Research for Water Resources (Amendment) Ordinance 2021. The amendment was made under Section 16 of the Act 2007.

The Council would make appointments for the better performance and discharge of duties of the institute.

It also gets the power to hire services of advisers and experts on contract basis.

The president also approved a summary regarding appointment of Muhammad Saeedullah on deputation as judge of the Accountability Court, Rawalpindi.

The president granted his consent on a summary regarding initiation of proceedings against Khawaja Shaukat Hussain, a grade-20 officer in the National School of Public Policy, under Civil Servant (E&D) Rules 2020.

The president also accepted resignation of Nazar Muhammad, assistant attorney general–II, Quetta.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dr Arif Alvi Election Ordinance Muhammad Saeedullah Election Act 2017

