Gutter Bagheecha: Park will be constructed on 162 acres of land: Wahab

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi and Sindh government Spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that a park will be constructed on 162 acres of land in Gutter Bagheecha while the existing 10-acre park will be renovated and opened to the public.

He said this on his visits to Tower, Garden, Pak Colony, Keamari, Hawks Bay Road and other areas. “It will be the largest park in the coming days for the entertainment of the citizens of District Keamari. The people of Pak Colony, Garden, Old Golimar and other areas will be facilitated after the construction of this park. Trans Lyari Park will be further improved and the two parks will be renovated,” he added.

Special Assistant Chief Minister Sindh Asif Khan, District Commissioner Mukhtar Abro, Municipal Commissioner District Keamari Afaq Saeed, KMC and KDA officials were also present on the occasion. On this occasion, besides inspecting the parks of Pak Colony, he also inspected Hawks bay road being constructed in the site area and the drainage arrangements in the city before the rains.

He said that an emergency has been declared in the city and the holidays of the staff of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation are cancelled. The staff of KMC and all DMCs will be present in the field and ready to deal with the situation arising due to rains.

Wahab met the citizens during his visit to Keamari and inquired about their problems. The Administrator directed the DSP of the area to immediately stop the occurrence of street crime in the area. He said that it is our policy to carry out development works in all parts of the city without any discrimination. He was of the view that for construction and development of Karachi, everyone should forget the past and move forward together.

He also directed to remove social and political slogans from the city walls and said that dirty walls make the city look ugly. “We should keep the city clean in the same way we keep our homes clean. New tiles were laid on the city’s underpasses, but people ruined it by writing slogans on it,” he said and warned those who are seen writing slogans on the walls will be prosecuted according to the law.

Murtaza Wahab also inspected the construction work of 6-km long highway from Ghani Chowrangi to Labour Square Hub River Road in the site area and said that this highway is being constructed at a cost of Rs. 400 million.

Wahab said that Hawks Bay Road has been constructed; directing that tree planting and supply of street lights on the road should be started immediately. There are two factories at Hawks Bay, causing traffic problems. He asked the factory owners to remove their factories for public interest.

