ANL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
ASC 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.8%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
FFL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FNEL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGGL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.37%)
GGL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (7.32%)
HUMNL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.03%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.82%)
KAPCO 38.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MLCF 43.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 155.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.65%)
PACE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
PAEL 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.07%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
POWER 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
PTC 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
SILK 1.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
TELE 20.91 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.84%)
TRG 163.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.59%)
UNITY 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.37%)
WTL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (11.8%)
BR100 5,152 Increased By ▲ 22.41 (0.44%)
BR30 25,453 Increased By ▲ 280.07 (1.11%)
KSE100 47,413 Decreased By ▼ -6.28 (-0.01%)
KSE30 19,029 Increased By ▲ 1.4 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
Pakistan

Gutter Bagheecha: Park will be constructed on 162 acres of land: Wahab

Recorder Report 02 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi and Sindh government Spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that a park will be constructed on 162 acres of land in Gutter Bagheecha while the existing 10-acre park will be renovated and opened to the public.

He said this on his visits to Tower, Garden, Pak Colony, Keamari, Hawks Bay Road and other areas. “It will be the largest park in the coming days for the entertainment of the citizens of District Keamari. The people of Pak Colony, Garden, Old Golimar and other areas will be facilitated after the construction of this park. Trans Lyari Park will be further improved and the two parks will be renovated,” he added.

Special Assistant Chief Minister Sindh Asif Khan, District Commissioner Mukhtar Abro, Municipal Commissioner District Keamari Afaq Saeed, KMC and KDA officials were also present on the occasion. On this occasion, besides inspecting the parks of Pak Colony, he also inspected Hawks bay road being constructed in the site area and the drainage arrangements in the city before the rains.

He said that an emergency has been declared in the city and the holidays of the staff of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation are cancelled. The staff of KMC and all DMCs will be present in the field and ready to deal with the situation arising due to rains.

Wahab met the citizens during his visit to Keamari and inquired about their problems. The Administrator directed the DSP of the area to immediately stop the occurrence of street crime in the area. He said that it is our policy to carry out development works in all parts of the city without any discrimination. He was of the view that for construction and development of Karachi, everyone should forget the past and move forward together.

He also directed to remove social and political slogans from the city walls and said that dirty walls make the city look ugly. “We should keep the city clean in the same way we keep our homes clean. New tiles were laid on the city’s underpasses, but people ruined it by writing slogans on it,” he said and warned those who are seen writing slogans on the walls will be prosecuted according to the law.

Murtaza Wahab also inspected the construction work of 6-km long highway from Ghani Chowrangi to Labour Square Hub River Road in the site area and said that this highway is being constructed at a cost of Rs. 400 million.

Wahab said that Hawks Bay Road has been constructed; directing that tree planting and supply of street lights on the road should be started immediately. There are two factories at Hawks Bay, causing traffic problems. He asked the factory owners to remove their factories for public interest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

