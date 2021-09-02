ANL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
Two crushed to death near Sohrab Goth

KARACHI: Two people were crushed to death by a dumper near Sohrab goth, Karachi on Wednesday. As per rescue ...
INP 02 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Two people were crushed to death by a dumper near Sohrab goth, Karachi on Wednesday.

As per rescue sources, the incident occurred near Al Asif Square, where a dumper driver crushed two people to death while reversing the vehicle. Both the men, whose identity remained unknown, were sleeping when the dumper ran over them while reversing. In another accident of a similar nature in the month of August, two motorcyclists were crushed to death by a speeding car in Karachi. The incident took place near Indus Chowrangi in city’s area of Korangi, where two people, who were travelling over a motorcycle were hit by an unknown speeding car.

accident Sohrab Goth Two people die

Two crushed to death near Sohrab Goth

