LIBOR interbank offered rates
02 Sep 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (September 1, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07338 0.07763 0.08738 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.07850 0.08200 0.11250 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.08250 0.08888 0.15863 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.09525 0.10275 0.20450 0.09525
Libor 3 Month 0.11963 0.12175 0.25388 0.11775
Libor 6 Month 0.14963 0.15800 0.30325 0.14825
Libor 1 Year 0.22788 0.23688 0.43263 0.22788
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
