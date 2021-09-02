ANL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (September 1, 2021)....
02 Sep 2021

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (September 1, 2021).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     0.07338   0.07763   0.08738   0.05425
Libor 1 Week        0.07850   0.08200   0.11250   0.05788
Libor 1 Month       0.08250   0.08888   0.15863   0.07263
Libor 2 Month       0.09525   0.10275   0.20450   0.09525
Libor 3 Month       0.11963   0.12175   0.25388   0.11775
Libor 6 Month       0.14963   0.15800   0.30325   0.14825
Libor 1 Year        0.22788   0.23688   0.43263   0.22788
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

libor rates Libor 3 Month Libor 6 Month LIBOR interbank Libor 1 Week

