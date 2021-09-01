ANL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
ASC 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.8%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
FFL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FNEL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGGL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.37%)
GGL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (7.32%)
HUMNL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.03%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.82%)
KAPCO 38.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MLCF 43.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 155.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.65%)
PACE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
PAEL 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.07%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
POWER 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
PTC 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
SILK 1.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
TELE 20.91 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.84%)
TRG 163.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.59%)
UNITY 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.37%)
WTL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (11.8%)
BR100 5,152 Increased By ▲ 22.41 (0.44%)
BR30 25,453 Increased By ▲ 280.07 (1.11%)
KSE100 47,413 Decreased By ▼ -6.28 (-0.01%)
KSE30 19,029 Increased By ▲ 1.4 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Shakib shines in Bangladesh's first T20 win over New Zealand

  • The second T20 is on Friday with all the matches to be played at the same venue
AFP Updated 01 Sep 2021

DHAKA: Shakib Al Hasan said Bangladesh's first Twenty20 international victory over New Zealand will boost their confidence after they skittled out the Kiwis for 60 in the opener on Wednesday.

Shakib returned figures of 2-10 and then made 25 as Bangladesh chased down their target in 15 overs to win by seven wickets and lead the five-match series 1-0 in Dhaka.

But it was the bowlers who set up victory with Mustafizur Rahman taking three to dismiss New Zealand for their joint-lowest T20 total -- the same score against Sri Lanka in 2014 at Chattogram -- in 16.5 overs.

Skipper Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls scored 18 each while the rest of the batters failed to get into double digits.

Bangladesh dismiss New Zealand for 60 in T20 opener

Spinners Nasum Ahmed, Shakib and pace bowler Mohammad Saifuddin took two wickets each.

"Very good feeling to win the first match of the series, given the fact we've never won against New Zealand," said man of the match Shakib.

"This win will boost our confidence. We've been bowling really well through the Australia series and against New Zealand. Our batting is not up to the mark yet, but, having said that, the conditions are not easy for batting."

Bangladesh, who bowled out Australia for 62 last month to seal the T20 series 4-1 in Dhaka, took down New Zealand for the lowest-ever total against them.

Mahedi Hasan struck in the first over with debutant Rachin Ravindra out for a golden duck after being caught and bowled by the off-spinner.

Shakib bowled Will Young for five and left-arm spinner Nasum then got two wickets in one over including Colin de Grandhomme, for one, to reduce New Zealand to 9-4.

Latham, who is leading a second-string side without regular stars including Kane Williamson, and Nicholls put on 34 runs for the fifth wicket but Saifuddin broke the stand with the captain's wicket to rattle New Zealand further.

Debutant Cole McConchie was out for nought and Saifuddin sent back Nicholls as the New Zealand batting fell like a pack of cards.

"We knew it was going to be tough but we kept losing wickets at crucial times," said Latham. "For us, it's about finding a way in these conditions and try to assess what a good score is."

In reply, Bangladesh lost their openers for just seven with Mohammad Naim falling to McConchie and Liton Das stumped out to Ajaz Patel's left-arm spin.

Ravindra cut short Shakib's stay at the wicket before Mushfiqur Rahim, who made 16, and skipper Mahmudullah Riyad, who scored 14, took the team home.

The second T20 is on Friday with all the matches to be played at the same venue.

New Zealand Bangladesh Twenty20 Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib shines in Bangladesh's first T20 win over New Zealand

'Demand-side pressure' drives Pakistani rupee to 12-month low

August inflation reading comes in at 8.4%

With focus on girls' education, PM launches Ehsaas School Stipend program for deserving students

PTI's three-year rule has destroyed the country: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan steps up oil and gas imports as economic activities rebound

Taliban says it has surrounded Afghan resistance fighters, calls for peace

English study finds long COVID affects up to 1 in 7 children months after infection

Nong, Bajwa discuss CPEC, Afghanistan

At over 1.5m, Pakistan administers highest number of Covid-19 doses in a day

ECC approves $10m to clear urgent liabilities of Roosevelt Hotel Corporation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters