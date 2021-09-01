ANL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
ASC 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.8%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
FFL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FNEL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGGL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.37%)
GGL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (7.32%)
HUMNL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.03%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.82%)
KAPCO 38.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MLCF 43.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 155.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.65%)
PACE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
PAEL 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.07%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
POWER 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
PTC 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
SILK 1.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
TELE 20.91 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.84%)
TRG 163.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.59%)
UNITY 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.37%)
WTL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (11.8%)
BR100 5,152 Increased By ▲ 22.41 (0.44%)
BR30 25,453 Increased By ▲ 280.07 (1.11%)
KSE100 47,413 Decreased By ▼ -6.28 (-0.01%)
KSE30 19,029 Increased By ▲ 1.4 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Manchester United return 'the best decision', says Ronaldo

  • I think it's the best decision that I have made. It's right on point in my opinion... I want to carry on again, to make history, says Ronaldo
Reuters Updated 01 Sep 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday vowed to help Manchester United win major trophies again, calling his return to the club "the best decision" and the beginning of a new chapter.

The Portugal forward sealed a move back to United, where he previously spent six seasons between 2003-09 and won eight major honours, from Juventus this week on a two-year deal with the option of an additional year.

"I think it's the best decision that I have made. It's right on point in my opinion... I want to carry on again, to make history, to try to help Manchester achieve great results, to win trophies and number one of them, to win great things," the 36-year-old told the club website.

Ronaldo said that Alex Ferguson, the former United manager who first signed him as an 18-year-old from Sporting Lisbon in 2003, played a big role in the player coming back to Old Trafford.

"... Sir Alex Ferguson is like a father in football for me. He helped me a lot, he taught me many things, and in my opinion of course he had a big role because the relationship that we had, we keep in touch all the time, and he's an unbelievable person," the five-time Ballon d'Or winner said.

Ronaldo wants to leave Juventus says coach Allegri

Ronaldo hailed his relationship with current United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who he played alongside for four seasons at the club.

He added: "Well, we had a chat, but of course I'm going to have time to speak with him face to face, to know what he expects.

"My relationship with him is great and as I say before, I'm there in Manchester to help the team achieve his results and the coach can count on me for whatever he wants."

Ronaldo is away on international duty with Portugal, who take on Ireland in a World Cup qualifier later on Wednesday. He is expected to make to his debut for United in a home game against Newcastle United on Sept. 11 after the international break.

Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Manchester United

Manchester United return 'the best decision', says Ronaldo

Karachi experiences wide-scale power outage

August inflation reading comes in at 8.4%

With focus on girls' education, PM launches Ehsaas School Stipend program for deserving students

PTI's three-year rule has destroyed the country: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan steps up oil and gas imports as economic activities rebound

Taliban says it has surrounded Afghan resistance fighters, calls for peace

English study finds long COVID affects up to 1 in 7 children months after infection

Nong, Bajwa discuss CPEC, Afghanistan

At over 1.5m, Pakistan administers highest number of Covid-19 doses in a day

ECC approves $10m to clear urgent liabilities of Roosevelt Hotel Corporation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters