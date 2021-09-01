ANL 25.93 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
ASC 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.78%)
ASL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.9%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
BYCO 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
FCCL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.72%)
FFBL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
FFL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FNEL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.59%)
GGGL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.55%)
GGL 45.80 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (6.39%)
HUMNL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
JSCL 20.96 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.6%)
KAPCO 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
KEL 3.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.37%)
NETSOL 155.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.23%)
PACE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
PAEL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.26%)
PIBTL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
PRL 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.7%)
PTC 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.53%)
SILK 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.31%)
TELE 19.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.93%)
TRG 164.35 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.24%)
UNITY 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.37%)
WTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (8.39%)
BR100 5,165 Increased By ▲ 35.29 (0.69%)
BR30 25,486 Increased By ▲ 313.14 (1.24%)
KSE100 47,505 Increased By ▲ 85.56 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,085 Increased By ▲ 56.94 (0.3%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
European stocks start September with gains, shake off growth worries

  • The pan-European STOXX 600 started September with a 0.7% rise, inching towards its mid-August record levels
Reuters 01 Sep 2021

European stocks rose on Wednesday as fresh signs of weakness in Asian economies were countered by hopes for more stimulus, while investors shook off concerns about rising inflation.

After a seventh straight month of gains, the pan-European STOXX 600 started September with a 0.7% rise, inching towards its mid-August record levels.

Asian shares recovered from earlier losses after data showed factory activity across the region lost momentum in August as a resurgence in coronavirus cases disrupted supply chains.

Investors are awaiting manufacturing activity and unemployment data for the euro zone later in the day.

Travel & leisure, insurance and technology stocks were the top sectoral gainers, all rising more than 1%.

French spirits maker Pernod Ricard rose 2.6% after it posted a stronger-than-expected rise in full-year operating profit, driven by a strong rebound in demand in China and the United States.

Supermarket group Carrefour slid 5.2% as luxury goods billionaire Bernard Arnault sold the 5.7% stake he owned in the company.

