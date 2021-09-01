ANL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
ASC 18.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.01%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.91%)
BOP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
BYCO 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
FCCL 20.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
FFBL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.23%)
FFL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.36%)
FNEL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.92%)
GGGL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
GGL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.37%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.68%)
JSCL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.08%)
KAPCO 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
NETSOL 155.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (0.97%)
PACE 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
PAEL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.56%)
PIBTL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.04%)
PRL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PTC 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.81%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.81%)
SNGP 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TELE 19.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
TRG 162.40 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.03%)
UNITY 39.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.9%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (9.63%)
BR100 5,165 Increased By ▲ 35.31 (0.69%)
BR30 25,448 Increased By ▲ 274.47 (1.09%)
KSE100 47,574 Increased By ▲ 154.01 (0.32%)
KSE30 19,096 Increased By ▲ 68.59 (0.36%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Banks, miners drive Australian shares lower ahead of GDP data

  • The economy was likely already slowing before wide-scale COVID-19 restrictions shuttered swathes of business and jobs
Reuters 01 Sep 2021

Australian shares dropped on Wednesday, weighed down by banks and miners, as investors anticipated a sharp slowdown in economic growth ahead of June-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data.

The economy was likely already slowing before wide-scale COVID-19 restrictions shuttered swathes of business and jobs, setting the stage for a vicious contraction this quarter, a Reuters poll showed.

Data released on Tuesday showed the country's current account surplus widened to a record high in the June quarter, due to booming prices for some key commodity exports, notably iron ore, and strong demand from China.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.8% to 7,474.9 by 0037 GMT, retreating from a two-week closing high marked on Tuesday.

Heavyweight financials dropped 0.6%, with all the "Big Four" banks - Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Westpac Banking Corp - shedding between 0.1% and 1.1%.

Miners were weighed down by a drop iron ore prices, with Rio Tinto Ltd and BHP Group Ltd declining 1.7% and 1%, respectively.

Healthcare stocks also slipped, with sector giant CSL Ltd dropping 0.7%. Mesoblast fell for a second straight day after the biotechnology company said its annual attributable loss widened to $98.8 million.

Technology stocks fell, with buy now, pay later giant Afterpay Ltd and aerial imagery firm Nearmap shedding 1.4% and 0.9%, respectively.

Meanwhile, gold stocks nudged 0.1% higher, benefiting from an overnight rise in bullion prices.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.2% at 13,195.36. Cancer diagnostics firm Pacific Edge Ltd was the top loser on the index.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.9%, while S&P 500 E-minis futures climbed 0.1%.

Australian shares COVID19 Economic growth

Banks, miners drive Australian shares lower ahead of GDP data

Nong, Bajwa discuss CPEC, Afghanistan

ECC approves $10m to clear urgent liabilities of RHC

POL products’ prices reduced

South Korea bans app payment monopolies in world first

Ex-PIA MD, OGDC, SECP officials included: NAB approves 17 probes against accused

Taliban hail victory with gunfire after last US troops leave Afghanistan

Pakistan, Germany for common global strategy

Biden cites Afghan military, Trump role in messy exit

Govt orders procurement of 0.4mn tons of wheat

PPRA rules: 16 LNG spot cargoes given partial exemption

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters