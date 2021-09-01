ANL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
Governor invites opposition for talks on electoral reforms

Recorder Report 01 Sep 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has asked the opposition to sit with the government on the issue of electoral reforms for holding transparent elections in the country instead of wasting their time in street protests.

He said this while responding to queries of media at a press conference here at Governor's House Lahore along with Punjab Abe-Pak-Authority Chairman Dr Shakeel Ahmed, Chief Executive Syed Zahid Aziz and representatives of NGOs, here on Tuesday.

To a question, the governor said, "Let the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government complete constitutional tenure of five years and do away with the tradition of devising ways to send the incumbent government packing the very next day it comes into power."

The governor further said that the United States has finally acknowledged that the Afghan war was its wrong decision but now it is the responsibility of all including the United States to play their role for peace and stability in Afghanistan. He said that Pakistan has played a positive role for peace in Afghanistan and will continue its efforts for peace.Announcing to provide clean drinking water to more than 8 million people of Punjab, the governor said the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority is also ready to run sewerage system and rehabilitate the closed filtration plants of WASA.

He said the Authority in collaboration with welfare organizations has started work on the project of installing clean drinking water filtration plants and rehabilitation of closed filtration plants in Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar electoral reforms Dr Shakeel Ahmed PTI goverment Syed Zahid Aziz

