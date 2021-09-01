Senate panel passes anti-narcotic bill

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Narcotics Control Tuesday unanimously passed the Control of Narcotic Substances (Second Amendment) Bill 2020 aimed at curbing the use and sale of "methamphetamine," popularly known as "ice" and "crystal meth" in the country.

The committee met with Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry in the chair and held a detailed discussion on the bill before it was passed unanimously.

The bill titled, The Control of Narcotics Substances (Second Amendment) Bill 2020 as passed by the National Assembly, was referred to the Senate Standing Committee on Narcotics Control by the House on 13th July 2021 for consideration and report.

Committee members were briefed by secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control regarding the proposed amendment.

Chairman Committee congratulated the committee members for reaching consensus and termed it as a very important piece of legislation as it is related to the wellbeing of the future generations.

Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry said that in order to keep our educational institutes drug-free we have retained the proposal for capital punishment as deterrence.

"We need to work towards rehabilitation of drug addicts," he said, adding that treatment and rehabilitation cost be brought under the ambit of "health card," so that poor people can benefit from it.

He said that the committee would try to engage health establishments for dedicated beds in every hospital in order to treat people with drug addiction.

In its statement of objects and reasons, the bill stated that Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS), Act, 1997, completely covers the offences relating to narcotics drugs, psychotropic substances and controlled substances.

It added that the illegal possession, manufacturing, sale, purchase, distribution etc of narcotics drug, psychotropic substances and controlled substances in an offence under Section 6 of CNS Act, 1997 and punishable under Section 9 of CNS Act, 1997.

It stated that the financing of the trafficking of narcotics drugs, psychotropic substances, and controlled substances is an offence under Section 8 of CNS Act, 1997 and punishable under Section 9 of CNS Act, 1997.

It further stated that the Peshawar High Court (PHC) has directed the federal government to make strict legislation to curb the use and sale of "methamphetamine", popularly known as "ice" and "crystal meth," since this dangerous drug is destroying our young generation.

It is also mentioned that the proposed amendments in CNS Act, 1997 cover adequate and reasonable punishment for illicit trafficking of "methamphetamine", a psychotropic substance.

Moreover, the punishment for all other illicit drugs has also been reviewed, keeping in view the substance and quantity of drugs.

In addition to this, the punishment for sale of drugs in educational setting has also been enhanced. Meeting was attended by Dost Mohammad Khan, Falak Naz, Rana Maqbool Ahmad, Shahadat Awan, Anwar Lal Dean, Naseebullah Bazai, and senior officials from Ministry of Narcotics Control.

