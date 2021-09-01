Gill says paying special attention to education in home town

FAISALABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr. Shahbaz Gill said that he was paying special attention to the promotion of education in his hometown. In this regard, due to their efforts, 39 government schools for students in the suburbs of Faisalabad have been upgraded from primary to middle.

These suburbs of Faisalabad include schools in different areas of Dijkot, Seloni Jhaal, Roshanwali Jhaal and Satiana.

Inaugurating the launch of the classes, Special Assistant Dr Shahbaz Gill said the move would enable thousands of boys and girls deprived of middle education facilities to pursue further education in their area. He asked the teachers to take all possible steps to provide quality education to the children and use all resources to solve their problems.

On this occasion, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr. Shahbaz Gill said that I want our daughters to be with the children in the field of education. He said I have a deep love for the people of my area. Every child in my village will get education, God willing. He said my dream is to raise the literacy rate in my area to 100 percent.

He further said that due to his efforts to provide higher education opportunities to the children close to his home, a girls 'degree college in Jalandhar and a boys' degree college in Dijkot have been approved and construction should start soon will. He said that besides education, special attention was being paid to provide employment opportunities to children.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr. Shahbaz Gill also extended special thanks to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Minister for School Education Dr Murad Rass.-PR

