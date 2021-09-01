Dr Ishrat deserves praise

Dr Ishrat Husain has quit the government on a seemingly positive note. That he has ably served the PTI government as adviser to the prime minister is a fact. Dr Ishrat has worked harder on framing a slew of structural reforms for various areas so as to improve governance and make delivery system efficient and transparent in the country. Dr Husain has performed really well during the three years of the five-year ongoing tenure of the PTI government. He is said to have called it a day because of his old age. His mind, in my view, is still very fertile despite old age. I wish Dr Ishrat Husain sound health and happiness.

Zahida Khan (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021