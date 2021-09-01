Noor Mukaddam case: US Embassy making efforts to ‘console & facilitate’ alleged murderer

ISLAMABAD: Despite anger, condemnation, protests all over the world against brutal murder of a 27-year-old, Noor Mukaddam, the US Embassy in Islamabad is making all-out efforts to “console and facilitate” the alleged murderer through counselor access.

Zahir Jaffer, the prime accused in murder of Noor Mukaddam was reportedly granted access to the US Embassy from Adiala Jail on Tuesday.

Quoting the Adiala Jail superintendent, the reports said that the alleged murderer Jaffer had 25-minute-long phone conversation with the officials of the US embassy.

Earlier this week, the US Embassy in Islamabad had reached out to the Interior Ministry seeking permission for consular access with Jaffer.

When contacted, Eaton Heather, the spokesman for US Embassy, Islamabad did not respond to the text message sent on his Whatsapp number till filing of this report.

