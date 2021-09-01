ANL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
ASC 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.08%)
FCCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.12%)
FFL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.16%)
FNEL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.35%)
GGGL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.87%)
GGL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.58%)
JSCL 20.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.88%)
KAPCO 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MDTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.8%)
MLCF 43.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
NETSOL 154.00 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (1.89%)
PACE 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
PAEL 34.21 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (6.91%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
PRL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (6.12%)
PTC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.78%)
SNGP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3%)
TELE 19.39 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (10.8%)
TRG 160.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.1%)
UNITY 37.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
WTL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
BR100 5,130 Increased By ▲ 34.43 (0.68%)
BR30 25,169 Increased By ▲ 340.6 (1.37%)
KSE100 47,420 Increased By ▲ 283.21 (0.6%)
KSE30 19,028 Increased By ▲ 114.08 (0.6%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,788
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,160,119
3,83824hr
7.36% positivity
Sindh
431,636
Punjab
393,136
Balochistan
32,230
Islamabad
99,263
KPK
161,853
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran's foreign minister says invited to Paris

AFP 01 Sep 2021

TEHRAN: Iran's new Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said French President Emmanuel Macron has invited him to Paris, state TV reported on Tuesday. There was no immediate comment from the Elysee Palace. Amir-Abdollahian attended a summit in Baghdad on Saturday alongside regional leaders and Macron, the only leader from outside the region.

"The French were very interested to use the opportunity (of the Iraq summit) to get close to Iran," the minister was quoted as saying by state TV's website in a late night report.

"Mr Macron ... came to me twice and stressed that 'we are very interested for you to travel to Paris'," he said.

"He called his foreign minister over and said: 'I have invited (Amir-Abdollahian) ... and we should review bilateral ties and find solutions to maintain talks'."

Iran and France, alongside Britain, China and Germany, are the remaining parties to the troubled 2015 Iranian nuclear deal. The accord promised Tehran international sanctions relief in exchange for limits on its nuclear programme, but it was torpedoed in 2018 when former US president Donald Trump withdrew and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

Six rounds of nuclear talks between Iran and the major powers - with the US indirectly taking part - were held in Vienna between April and June in an attempt to revive the accord. The last round concluded on June 20, with no date set for another.

The Baghdad summit was also attended by the foreign minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, with whom Amir-Abdollahian also said he had met. Baghdad has been brokering talks between regional rivals Riyadh and Tehran since April, with the aim of mending ties that were severed in 2016.

"The Saudi side ... said that we are awaiting the new (Iranian) government to be established and that we will resume our relations," Amir-Abdollahian said, while stressing that no "formal" talks were held between the two.

The ultraconservative Ebrahim Raisi won a June 18 election in Iran, succeeding the moderate Hassan Rouhani. He was inaugurated on August 3 by Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and sworn in by parliament two days later.

Amir-Abdollahian also addressed accusations on social media that he had breached diplomatic protocol in a group photo at the summit when he stood in the front row next to leaders while other ministers were placed in the second row. The minister said he felt he had stood in "the true place of the Islamic Republic of Iran and its representative".

Iran Emmanuel Macron paris Hossein Amir Abdollahian

Iran's foreign minister says invited to Paris

Ex-PIA MD, OGDC, SECP officials included: NAB approves 17 probes against accused

Taliban hail victory with gunfire after last US troops leave Afghanistan

Pakistan, Germany for common global strategy

Biden cites Afghan military, Trump role in messy exit

Govt orders procurement of 0.4mn tons of wheat

PPRA rules: 16 LNG spot cargoes given partial exemption

Oil, gas exploration: PPL-led consortium awarded offshore block 5 in Abu Dhabi

Lahore: Unvaccinated people will be arrested

Biden defends US pullout from Afghanistan as Taliban celebrate

UAE issues decree to increase accountability of ministers, officials

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.