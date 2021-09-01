THE RUPEE: Fall continues

KARACHI: On Tuesday, PKR continued to go down against USD in interbank market whereas in open market, it slightly went up for buying while going down for selling. It also went down by one rupee against Euro in open market. Globally USD continued to hover around two week lows as investors were waiting for US jobs data later this week to ascertain any upcoming changes in Fed’s monetary policy.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 30 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 166.30 and 166.40 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 20 paisas for buying while losing 30 paisas for selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 166.30 and 167.20 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost one rupee for both buying and selling closing at 195.50 and 197 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 15 paisas for buying and 25 paisas for selling closing at 45.30 and 45.60 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 15 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling closing at 44.25 and 44.40 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 166.30 Open Offer Rs 167.20 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee maintained its downward slide for the second consecutive day against the greenback and the British pound in the open currency market on Tuesday.

According to the local currency dealers, the short supply phenomenon of the greenback prevailed for another day in the market which helped its further appreciation for buying and selling at Rs 166.50 and Rs 167.40 against the overnight closing rates of Rs 166.10 and Rs 167.00, respectively.

Similarly, the national currency also followed suit in relation to the pound sterling that was bought and sold at Rs 228.00 and Rs 229.60 against Monday’s closing trend of Rs 227.20 and Rs 229.00, respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: ISLAMABAD The rupee remained firm against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Tuesday.

The dollar opened at Rs166.80(buying) and Rs 166.90(selling) against same last rate.

It closed at Rs166.80(buying) and Rs 166.90(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold traded at Rs. 109,700 (buying) and Rs109,500(selling).

