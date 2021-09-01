KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (August 31, 2021).

================================================================================= CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ================================================================================= Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ================================================================================= MRA Sec. Attock Ref. 2,500 224.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 224.50 Topline Sec. Citi Pharma Limited 14,000 50.30 Topline Sec. 14,000 50.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 28,000 50.22 EFG Hermes Engro Polymer & Che 1,500 62.50 EFG Hermes 1,500 62.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 62.50 Growth Sec. Faran Sugar 2,000 41.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 41.10 Azee Sec. Fauji Fert 50,000 105.60 EFG Hermes 629,784 106.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 679,784 105.97 Alfalah Sec. Faysal Bank 317,500 19.76 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 317,500 19.76 MRA Sec. General Tyre 1,000 73.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 73.50 MRA Sec. Ghani Global Holding 50,000 40.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 40.60 MRA Sec. Image Pakis Ltd (R) 20,000 10.50 Insight Sec. 750,000 10.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 770,000 10.01 Next Capital Indus Motor 200 1,360.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 1,360.00 BMA Capital MCB Bank Ltd. 132,452 165.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 132,452 165.25 Arif Habib Ltd. Pak Hotels Devp 80,000 110.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 80,000 110.00 FDM Capital Service Fabrics (R) 22,290 4.00 Rafi Sec. 104,000 5.00 Aba Ali H. Sec. 1,000,000 5.25 MRA Sec. 297,000 4.35 MRA Sec. 44,000 4.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,467,290 5.01 Growth Sec. Sui Northern 3,000 47.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 47.75 Fortune Sec. Telecard 50,000 18.29 Azee Sec. 50,000 19.44 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 18.86 Alfalah Sec. The Organic Meat Co 200,000 39.83 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 39.83 MRA Sec. TPL Properties Ltd 2,500 42.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 42.50 Azee Sec. Treet Corp. 10,000 53.50 K & I Global 50,000 10.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 60,000 17.25 Azee Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 30,000 161.45 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 161.45 Trust Securities Worldcall TelecomLtd 250,000 1.05 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250,000 1.05 ================================================================================= Total Turnover 4,179,226 =================================================================================

