Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 01 Sep 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (August 31, 2021).

=================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=================================================================================
Member                    Company                         Turnover          Rates
Name                                                     of Shares
=================================================================================
MRA Sec.                  Attock Ref.                        2,500         224.50
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           2,500         224.50
Topline Sec.              Citi Pharma Limited               14,000          50.30
Topline Sec.                                                14,000          50.15
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          28,000          50.22
EFG Hermes                Engro Polymer & Che                1,500          62.50
EFG Hermes                                                   1,500          62.50
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           3,000          62.50
Growth Sec.               Faran Sugar                        2,000          41.10
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           2,000          41.10
Azee Sec.                 Fauji Fert                        50,000         105.60
EFG Hermes                                                 629,784         106.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         679,784         105.97
Alfalah Sec.              Faysal Bank                      317,500          19.76
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         317,500          19.76
MRA Sec.                  General Tyre                       1,000          73.50
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           1,000          73.50
MRA Sec.                  Ghani Global Holding              50,000          40.60
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          50,000          40.60
MRA Sec.                  Image Pakis Ltd (R)               20,000          10.50
Insight Sec.                                               750,000          10.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         770,000          10.01
Next Capital              Indus Motor                          200       1,360.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             200       1,360.00
BMA Capital               MCB Bank Ltd.                    132,452         165.25
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         132,452         165.25
Arif Habib Ltd.           Pak Hotels Devp                   80,000         110.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          80,000         110.00
FDM Capital               Service Fabrics (R)               22,290           4.00
Rafi Sec.                                                  104,000           5.00
Aba Ali H. Sec.                                          1,000,000           5.25
MRA Sec.                                                   297,000           4.35
MRA Sec.                                                    44,000           4.50
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       1,467,290           5.01
Growth Sec.               Sui Northern                       3,000          47.75
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           3,000          47.75
Fortune Sec.              Telecard                          50,000          18.29
Azee Sec.                                                   50,000          19.44
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         100,000          18.86
Alfalah Sec.              The Organic Meat Co              200,000          39.83
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         200,000          39.83
MRA Sec.                  TPL Properties Ltd                 2,500          42.50
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           2,500          42.50
Azee Sec.                 Treet Corp.                       10,000          53.50
K & I Global                                                50,000          10.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          60,000          17.25
Azee Sec.                 TRG Pakistan Ltd.                 30,000         161.45
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          30,000         161.45
Trust Securities          Worldcall TelecomLtd             250,000           1.05
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         250,000           1.05
=================================================================================
                          Total Turnover                 4,179,226
=================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client

