ANL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
ASC 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.08%)
FCCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.12%)
FFL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.16%)
FNEL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.35%)
GGGL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.87%)
GGL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.58%)
JSCL 20.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.88%)
KAPCO 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MDTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.8%)
MLCF 43.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
NETSOL 154.00 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (1.89%)
PACE 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
PAEL 34.21 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (6.91%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
PRL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (6.12%)
PTC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.78%)
SNGP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3%)
TELE 19.39 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (10.8%)
TRG 160.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.1%)
UNITY 37.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
WTL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
BR100 5,130 Increased By ▲ 34.43 (0.68%)
BR30 25,169 Increased By ▲ 340.6 (1.37%)
KSE100 47,420 Increased By ▲ 283.21 (0.6%)
KSE30 19,028 Increased By ▲ 114.08 (0.6%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,788
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,160,119
3,83824hr
7.36% positivity
Sindh
431,636
Punjab
393,136
Balochistan
32,230
Islamabad
99,263
KPK
161,853
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India reports record quarterly growth after pandemic slump

  • The International Monetary Fund in July downgraded India's annual growth forecast to 9.5 percent for the year to March 2022
AFP Updated 31 Aug 2021

MUMBAI: India's economy expanded by a record 20.1 percent between April and June, official data showed Tuesday, boosted by the manufacturing and construction sectors as growth rebounded from last year's strict months-long pandemic lockdown.

It was the biggest growth on record since New Delhi started publishing quarterly statistics in 1996, and was broadly expected by analysts after a historic 24.4 percent contraction in the same period last year when most factories ground to a halt.

Exports grew 39 percent compared to the same quarter last year, contributing 23.7 percent of the period's GDP, indicating strong global demand for Indian goods including petroleum products, gems and jewellery.

"Economic activity has been reviving since July and has picked up momentum," Kotak Mahindra Bank senior economist Upasna Bhardwaj told AFP.

"As the vaccination pace picks up, we expect momentum to pick up further, although we remain wary on the evolution of Delta variant cases."

Compared to the previous quarter in 2021 however, Asia's third-largest economy contracted 16.9 percent, according to an AFP estimate, reflecting the impact of a record-breaking surge in virus infections and deaths in April and May.

India's Jan-March current account deficit widens as imports normalise

The government does not release quarter-on-quarter economic data.

ICRA ratings agency chief economist Aditi Nayar warned that while manufacturing and construction, as well as private consumption and investment, helped to drive growth, the sectors "remained well below their pre-Covid levels".

She added that consumer confidence needed to improve for contact-intensive sectors to experience a sustainable recovery.

India's growth outlook has meanwhile been revised downwards by analysts amid uncertainty over how badly the economy has been hit.

The International Monetary Fund in July downgraded India's annual growth forecast to 9.5 percent for the year to March 2022 from its previous projection of 12.5 percent.

Despite this, the South Asian nation of 1.3 billion people is expected to grow faster than any other country in 2021 due to the previous year's record contraction of 7.3 percent.

The Reserve Bank of India has maintained an accommodative stance on monetary policy to support the economy even as inflation pressures rise.

There are fears that a new wave of coronavirus infections could hit India in the coming months.

Cases have been rising above 40,000 nationwide over the past week, fuelled by a jump in infections in the southern state of Kerala blamed on a major local festival.

Kerala has since imposed a night curfew from next week to stem the rise in cases.

The pace of vaccinations across the country has risen significantly in recent weeks, with authorities giving more than 10 million Covid-19 jabs in a single day on Tuesday for only the second time.

India has recorded more than 32 million infections and nearly 439,000 deaths, the second highest in the world after the United States.

But experts say that due to underreporting, India's true toll could be much higher.

India pandemic quarterly growth

India reports record quarterly growth after pandemic slump

End of a 20-year war

International community must remain engaged with Afghanistan: FM Qureshi

Air Link IPO: Book-building results in strike price of Rs71.5, offer oversubscribed 1.64 times

Tapping govt's favourable view, TPL eyes Pakistan's biggest REIT

Eight Taliban killed in Panjshir fighting, Afghan militia forces say

Sinopharm, Sinovac and Pfizer to be administered as Covid-19 booster shots: NCOC

8 wounded in drone attack on southern Saudi airport: coalition

Pakistani E&P consortium awarded oil block in Abu Dhabi

India announces first formal meeting with Taliban

PML-N, PPP lack knowledge on electoral reforms, says Fawad

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters