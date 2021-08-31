ANL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.2%)
ASC 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.35%)
ASL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.39%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
BYCO 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.24%)
FCCL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.21%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.12%)
FFL 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.11%)
FNEL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.61%)
GGGL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (5.18%)
GGL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.8%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.87%)
JSCL 20.83 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.86%)
KAPCO 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
MDTL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
MLCF 43.60 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.86%)
NETSOL 155.83 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (3.1%)
PACE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.36%)
PAEL 34.33 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.28%)
PIBTL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
POWER 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
PRL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (6.81%)
PTC 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.02%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (3.43%)
TELE 19.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (12%)
TRG 161.30 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.45%)
UNITY 38.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.14%)
WTL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.24%)
BR100 5,158 Increased By ▲ 62.85 (1.23%)
BR30 25,332 Increased By ▲ 503.56 (2.03%)
KSE100 47,500 Increased By ▲ 363.12 (0.77%)
KSE30 19,089 Increased By ▲ 175.31 (0.93%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,788
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,160,119
3,83824hr
7.36% positivity
Sindh
431,636
Punjab
393,136
Balochistan
32,230
Islamabad
99,263
KPK
161,853
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks on course for seventh straight month of gains

  • The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.1%, with Asian stocks reversing earlier losses as fresh signs of a slowdown in China's economy spurred hopes of more stimulus
Reuters 31 Aug 2021

European stocks edged higher on Tuesday, on track for their seventh straight month of gains, as hopes for more policy support overshadowed economic risks from the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.1%, with Asian stocks reversing earlier losses as fresh signs of a slowdown in China's economy spurred hopes of more stimulus.

Technology, industrial, chemical and mining stocks were the top gainers.

The trade-heavy German DAX outperformed its regional peers with a 0.5% rise, while UK's internationally focussed FTSE 100 dipped 0.2% after a long weekend as the sterling rose.

The benchmark STOXX 600 was on course to end August with gains of more than 2.6%, in what could be its longest monthly winning run since 2013.

Strong earnings and a relatively high rate of vaccination have boosted European recovery hopes, while US Federal Reserve's remarks last week reaffirmed views they were in no rush to tighten monetary policy.

"We're still riding the Powell wave," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"On the China side, it's worth noting that it's been priced in for a while. While the data is quite weak, the situation has evolved over the last couple of weeks," Erlam said. Meanwhile, data showed German unemployment fell more than expected in August.

The country's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) extended their lead over Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, according to a latest poll published on Monday, just weeks ahead of a general election.

Analysts expect European stocks to hold around current record levels for the rest of 2021, supported by stellar earnings while worries around US monetary policy tightening, German elections and a Chinese regulatory crackdown will cap gains.

Among stocks, Dutch technology investor Prosus NV rose 4.6% after it said it had agreed to buy Indian payments platform BillDesk for $4.7 billion.

Airlines including EasyJet, British Airways-owner IAG, Ryanair and Lufthansa were down between 1.2% and 3.2%, after European Union governments agreed to remove the United States from the EU's safe travel list.

Rate-sensitive banks were also among the top losers, including Denmark's Danske Bank, ahead of euro zone inflation data for August that is due later in the day.

Early readings due at 0900 GMT are expected to show prices rose 2.7% year-on-year, according to a Reuters poll, up from 2.2% in July. On Monday, data showed German inflation at a 13-year high, but failed to move markets, as most analysts expect it to be temporary.

European stocks on course for seventh straight month of gains

Eight Taliban killed in Panjshir fighting, Afghan militia forces say

Wheat and sugar come under the premier spotlight

UNSC adopts Afghanistan resolution

Foreign remittances: FBR accepts SBP’s stance

Dr Ishrat calling it a day today

POL products: Ogra works out 'substantial' decrease in prices

Pakistan administers highest number of Covid-19 doses as 4th wave continues

IMF, govt remain engaged

S&P Global affirms Pakistan ratings at 'B-/B', outlook stable

Development budget: Finance Division revises strategy for release of funds

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters