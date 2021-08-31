ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,788
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,160,119
3,83824hr
7.36% positivity
Sindh
431,636
Punjab
393,136
Balochistan
32,230
Islamabad
99,263
KPK
161,853
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China shares fall on wobbly economic recovery, regulatory tightening

  • Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 1.31% to 8,877.93, while the Hang Seng Index was down 1.43% at 25,174.17
Reuters 31 Aug 2021

SHANGHAI: China shares fell on Tuesday after data showed services sector activity contracted in August and as Beijing tightened rules around online gaming, but expectations of more economic policy support kept losses in check.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.75% at 3,501.54 and the smaller Shenzhen index was down 1.37%.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.34%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.64%, the consumer staples sector down 1.54% and the healthcare sub-index down 2.28%.

China stocks mixed as investors await PMI data

** China's businesses and the broader economy came under increasing pressure in August as factory activity expanded at a slower pace while the services sector slumped into contraction, raising the likelihood of more policy support to boost growth.

** "It seems the government is still aiming the end of this year to launch fiscal stimulus. This means growth will likely slow further in the coming months," said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

** High-tech firms sank, with a CSI information technology sub-index slumping 2.67%, after China introduced new rules forbidding under-18s from playing video games for more than three hours a week.

** The ChiNext Composite start-up board was 2.51% weaker and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index fell 2.8%?.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 1.31% to 8,877.93, while the Hang Seng Index was down 1.43% at 25,174.17.

** Hang Seng heavyweight Tencent Holdings Ltd slipped 3.18% following the new rules on gaming. The Hang Seng Tech index fell 0.86%.

** Regulatory probes also weighed on Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd, which fell 7.32% by midday after Reuters reported that China's banking and insurance regulator was probing the company's property market investments following a big profit hit from a soured bet.

** Ping An's A-shares fell 3.45%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.4678 per US dollar.

China shares Beijing China's blue chip CSI300 index

China shares fall on wobbly economic recovery, regulatory tightening

Wheat and sugar come under the premier spotlight

UNSC adopts Afghanistan resolution

Foreign remittances: FBR accepts SBP’s stance

Dr Ishrat calling it a day today

POL products: Ogra works out 'substantial' decrease in prices

Pakistan administers highest number of Covid-19 doses as 4th wave continues

IMF, govt remain engaged

Development budget: Finance Division revises strategy for release of funds

Senate, NA members get briefing at GHQ

No sugar import as per ECC decisions: Body formed to fix responsibility

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters