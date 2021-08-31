PNQP 2021 to be implemented soon to enhance exports: minister

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz informed that the Pakistan National Quality Policy (PNQP) 2021 would be implemented soon to enhance exports for progress of national economy and provision of quality products as well as to improve functioning of Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) and other quality insurance certification institutions in the country.

The minister stated this during a meeting with the members of the business community, chaired by the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Sherbaz Bilour at the chamber house on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sherbaz Bilour stressed the need to launch latest digital skilled programme which can help to generate a skilled workforce and play their role in the development of the national economy.

He went on to say that the youth population is nearly 63 percent in Pakistan, which has the potential to excel in different fields, but there is need to support and uplift them at every level. He also emphasized the role of the public and private sector for promotion of E-commerce and businesses.

The SCCI chief emphasized that the PSQCA and Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC) should reach out to the business community for granting certifications to gain access to potential markets of developed countries and as well as PSQCA should also improve inspections to enhance exports.

Similarly, he also stressed the need for improving the function of Pakistan Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) in order to assist industries in testing and relevant credentials.

Sherbaz Bilour called to find more water resources to boost up the agriculture sector.

The meeting was attended by ANP former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, SCCI senior vice-president Manzoor Elahi, former president FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour, former presidents Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Zahidullah Shinwari, Malik Niaz Ahmad, former vice-presidents Abidullah Yousafzai and Javed Akhtar, executive members Muhammad Naeem Butt, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Waqar Ahmad, Minhajuddin, Rashid Iqbal Siddique, Fazl e Wahid, Saddar Gul, Faiz Rasool, Sohail Javed, Naeem Qasmi, member WCCI executive committee Qurtul Ain, industrialists, traders, exporters and importers.

The minister said the modern quality testing laboratories would be established to eliminate manufacturing of sub-standard products.

While keeping in view the reservation of the business community, he informed that the PSQCA headquarters would be shifted from Karachi to Islamabad. He stated that the federal government is keen to set international standards for quality production of vehicles in the country with priority to their safety.

Highlighting the importance of rich mine and mineral reserves, Shibli Faraz informed that proper research and mapping of natural deposits would be conducted to exploit these natural resources in an efficient manner for attracting investment and earning huge foreign exchange.

The minister informed that a triangle of government, industries and academics would be created to improve standard of manufacturing products as well as providing of young graduates for training/internship in industries for their prosperous future.

He said the incumbent government is keenly focused on development of technology and software. In this regard, he added the policy and mechanism would be designed by taking relevant stakeholders.

Talking about giving rights of smaller provinces, the minister said the incumbent government is keen to provide due rights to small federating units, saying that they are taking up issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa seriously and in this regard, KP chief minister, chief secretary and provincial minister for finance were taken on board, he informed.

