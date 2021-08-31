ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
Govt to launch Emergency Helpline 911: PM

APP 31 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the government would launch the Universal Pakistan Emergency Helpline 911 to control crimes.

The Prime Minister was given an update about the Universal Pakistan Emergency Helpline during a meeting with the officers of ministries of interior, information technology and telecommunication.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Shehbaz Gill, Secretary Interior, Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, Chairman NADRA, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Director General National Telecommunication Corporation, Director General National Information Technology Board and others attended the meeting.

The prime minister was told that all the formalities including coordination among provinces was completed and the helpline would be ready for formal inauguration by the first week of October 2021.

The prime minister instructed the relevant officials that all hurdles for launching the service should be removed. He stressed that protection of life and property of people was basic responsibility of the government.

The prime minister expressed the hope that start of this helpline would help in ensuring peace and security in the country and timely action could be taken against incidence of crimes.

