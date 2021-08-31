'Increase in deaths due to NCDs in country worrisome'

KARACHI: Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) General Secretary and Director Operations Sana Ullah Ghumman and Consultant Food Policy Program Munawar Hussain met with the Chairman Standing Committee for Health Dr Humaiyon in his office.

They informed him in detail about the health related issues and said that the increase in deaths due to NCDs in the country is worrisome.

One of the main causes of these diseases, including heart attack, cancer, diabetes and other diseases, is the increasing use of sugar sweetened beverages (SSBs),Which causes obesity, diabetes, heart disease in our children at an early age.

They said that The Health Levy Bill was approved by the Federal Cabinet two years before the PANAH efforts to prevent health harmful factors. However, this has not been implemented, as a result of which 58 percent of deaths in Pakistan today are due to NCDs. We request the Chairman Health Committee to convey our recommendations to the Ministry of Health and include them in the forthcoming budget.

On the occasion, Chairman Standing Committee for Health Dr Humaiyon said that health is a fundamental issue for both the people and the government. The government is trying to provide health services to the people and address the harmful factors. PANAH has recommendations for the implementation of the Health Levy Bill, let them know formally. We will endeavor to keep the Ministry of Health informed of the Health Levy Bill and the PANAH recommendations.-PR

