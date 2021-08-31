KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (August 30, 2021).

========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ========================================================================================== D.J.M. Sec. Biafo Ind. 60,930 138.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 60,930 138.00 Azee Sec. D.G.Cement 50,000 106.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 106.80 Fikree's (SMC) Dewan Cement Ltd. 2,000 11.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 11.00 MRA Sec. Faran Sugar 500 48.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 48.20 JS Global Cap. Faysal Bank 258,000 19.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 258,000 19.60 MRA Sec. Ghani Global Holding 5,000 43.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 43.00 SAZ Capital Hub Power 100,000 54.21 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 54.21 MRA Sec. Lucky Cement 500 826.24 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 826.24 JS Global Cap. NetSol Technologies 500 156.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 156.80 M. Amer Riaz Sec. Nimir Resins Ltd 1,750 35.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,750 35.75 D.J.M. Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 500,000 94.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 94.00 D.J.M. Sec. P. S. O. 40,000 220.00 Azee Sec. 30,000 217.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 70,000 218.93 M. M. M. A. Khanani Pak Cables 3,000 185.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 185.00 SAZ Capital Pak Elektron 8,000 36.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,000 36.35 MRA Sec. Pak Int. Cont. Ltd. 46 171.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 46 171.00 Y.H. Sec. Pak Refinery 500 21.77 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 21.77 Friendly Sec. Service Fabrics (R) 200,000 5.25 MRA Sec. 59,000 4.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 259,000 5.02 MRA Sec. Siddiqsons Tin Plate 5,000 19.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 19.30 Sherman Sec. Telecard 50,000 17.60 Fortune Sec. 50,000 18.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 18.20 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. TPL Properties Ltd 4,000 46.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 46.70 M. M. M. A. Khanani Treet Corp. 5,000 53.67 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 53.67 Y.H. Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 50,000 165.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 165.00 Intermarket Sec. United Bank Limited 1,677,667 123.04 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,677,667 123.04 IGI Finex ZIL Limited 994,411 118.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 994,411 118.00 ========================================================================================== Total Turnover 4,155,804 ==========================================================================================

