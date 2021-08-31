ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,670
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,156,281
3,80024hr
6.18% positivity
Sindh
430,594
Punjab
391,297
Balochistan
32,200
Islamabad
98,951
KPK
161,381
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 31 Aug 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (August 30, 2021).

==========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==========================================================================================
Member                            Company                          Turnover          Rates
Name                                                              of Shares
==========================================================================================
D.J.M. Sec.                       Biafo Ind.                         60,930         138.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           60,930         138.00
Azee Sec.                         D.G.Cement                         50,000         106.80
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           50,000         106.80
Fikree's (SMC)                    Dewan Cement Ltd.                   2,000          11.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            2,000          11.00
MRA Sec.                          Faran Sugar                           500          48.20
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              500          48.20
JS Global Cap.                    Faysal Bank                       258,000          19.60
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          258,000          19.60
MRA Sec.                          Ghani Global Holding                5,000          43.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            5,000          43.00
SAZ Capital                       Hub Power                         100,000          54.21
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          100,000          54.21
MRA Sec.                          Lucky Cement                          500         826.24
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              500         826.24
JS Global Cap.                    NetSol Technologies                   500         156.80
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              500         156.80
M. Amer Riaz Sec.                 Nimir Resins Ltd                    1,750          35.75
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            1,750          35.75
D.J.M. Sec.                       Oil & Gas Dev.                    500,000          94.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          500,000          94.00
D.J.M. Sec.                       P. S. O.                           40,000         220.00
Azee Sec.                                                            30,000         217.50
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           70,000         218.93
M. M. M. A. Khanani               Pak Cables                          3,000         185.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            3,000         185.00
SAZ Capital                       Pak Elektron                        8,000          36.35
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            8,000          36.35
MRA Sec.                          Pak Int. Cont. Ltd.                    46         171.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               46         171.00
Y.H. Sec.                         Pak Refinery                          500          21.77
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              500          21.77
Friendly Sec.                     Service Fabrics (R)               200,000           5.25
MRA Sec.                                                             59,000           4.25
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          259,000           5.02
MRA Sec.                          Siddiqsons Tin Plate                5,000          19.30
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            5,000          19.30
Sherman Sec.                      Telecard                           50,000          17.60
Fortune Sec.                                                         50,000          18.80
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          100,000          18.20
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.                TPL Properties Ltd                  4,000          46.70
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            4,000          46.70
M. M. M. A. Khanani               Treet Corp.                         5,000          53.67
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            5,000          53.67
Y.H. Sec.                         TRG Pakistan Ltd.                  50,000         165.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           50,000         165.00
Intermarket Sec.                  United Bank Limited             1,677,667         123.04
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        1,677,667         123.04
IGI Finex                         ZIL Limited                       994,411         118.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          994,411         118.00
==========================================================================================
                                  Total Turnover                  4,155,804
==========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Development budget: Finance Division revises strategy for release of funds

No sugar import as per ECC decisions: Body formed to fix responsibility

External debt, liabilities hit historic high of $122bn

PSM: PC all set to issue EoI

SBP enhances investment opportunities for NRPs

Not a single Afghani given refugee status as yet: Rashid

US exit will stop IS attacks in Afghanistan: Taliban

Senate, NA members get briefing at GHQ

Russia demands US release Afghan central bank reserves

PM to decide the fate of subsidy on tube-wells

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.