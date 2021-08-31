Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
31 Aug 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (August 30, 2021).
==========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
==========================================================================================
D.J.M. Sec. Biafo Ind. 60,930 138.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 60,930 138.00
Azee Sec. D.G.Cement 50,000 106.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 106.80
Fikree's (SMC) Dewan Cement Ltd. 2,000 11.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 11.00
MRA Sec. Faran Sugar 500 48.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 48.20
JS Global Cap. Faysal Bank 258,000 19.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 258,000 19.60
MRA Sec. Ghani Global Holding 5,000 43.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 43.00
SAZ Capital Hub Power 100,000 54.21
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 54.21
MRA Sec. Lucky Cement 500 826.24
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 826.24
JS Global Cap. NetSol Technologies 500 156.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 156.80
M. Amer Riaz Sec. Nimir Resins Ltd 1,750 35.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,750 35.75
D.J.M. Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 500,000 94.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 94.00
D.J.M. Sec. P. S. O. 40,000 220.00
Azee Sec. 30,000 217.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 70,000 218.93
M. M. M. A. Khanani Pak Cables 3,000 185.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 185.00
SAZ Capital Pak Elektron 8,000 36.35
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,000 36.35
MRA Sec. Pak Int. Cont. Ltd. 46 171.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 46 171.00
Y.H. Sec. Pak Refinery 500 21.77
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 21.77
Friendly Sec. Service Fabrics (R) 200,000 5.25
MRA Sec. 59,000 4.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 259,000 5.02
MRA Sec. Siddiqsons Tin Plate 5,000 19.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 19.30
Sherman Sec. Telecard 50,000 17.60
Fortune Sec. 50,000 18.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 18.20
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. TPL Properties Ltd 4,000 46.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 46.70
M. M. M. A. Khanani Treet Corp. 5,000 53.67
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 53.67
Y.H. Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 50,000 165.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 165.00
Intermarket Sec. United Bank Limited 1,677,667 123.04
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,677,667 123.04
IGI Finex ZIL Limited 994,411 118.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 994,411 118.00
==========================================================================================
Total Turnover 4,155,804
==========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.