AMPAK delegation visits PIA head-office

30 Aug 2021

KARACHI: A delegation of America-Pakistan Business Development forum (Pakistan Chapter) visited PIA Head Office to explore business opportunities beneficial for PIA as well as Pakistani Business communities in USA.

The delegation expressed their full support and confidence in the leadership of Air Marshal Arshad Malik and the initiatives taken for the betterment of the airline.

The meeting was attended by CEO PIA Air Marshal (retd) Arshad Malik, Chief Commercial Officer PIA Ali Tahir Qasim, Muhammad Amir Memon General Manager and other senior officials of the airline.

The delegation appreciated the role of CEO PIA, Air Marshal (retd) Arshad Malik in bringing back stranded Pakistanis and foreign nationals and himself travelling to Kabul for the success of the flight operation even in the presence of severe hurdles, that were overcome by CEO PIA and his team.

On the request of CEO PIA, the delegation offered their support in CSR activities of PIA and in particular for PIA Al Shifa Trust. The delegation said that PIA will be their preferred airline for the business Council's travels, both domestic and International.

The delegation of America-Pakistan Business Development forum Pakistan Chapter's team included President Shaikh Imtiaz Hussain, Chairman Zeeshan A Lohya, General Secretary Syed Nasser Wajahat, Junaid Ur Rehman, Atif Khan, Anas Hussain, Noman Ahmedani, Ghayas Ahmedani, Abdul Kareem Adhia, Nadeem Ahmed Maazjee and Sameer Shamsi.-PR

