PPP to launch month-long anti-PTI govt protest drive in Sindh from Sept 5

HYDERABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has announced to launch a protest movement against the federal government in all the districts of Sindh from September 5 to October 2.

PPP President Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said this during a press conference in village Karan Khan Shoro at the residence of the Provincial Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro. He was accompanied by PPP Senator Taj Haider and Senator Sussi Paleejo.

Criticising the federal government Nisar Khuhro said that the federal government moulded the actual indexes and told a fake success story of three years of its tenure but the ground realities are different.

He said that 70 percent of the country's production is based on agriculture and but at present due to incompetence of federal government the agriculture sector has been shaken due to the lack of water supply in Sindh.

The province had not be given a constitutional share of water as per the 91 Accord, according to the 91 Accord the agriculture has been given priority in the water usage but due to injustice of the federal government, the Chashma Jhelum Link Canal and TP Link Canal have been opened in Punjab due to which Sindh is facing shortage of water down stream and the Guddu as well, but IRSA is silent on the issue.

He said that according to the constitution, there should be a representative from Sindh in IRSA but sadly there is no representation of Sindh there.

He further said that we do not want to fight with any province but we demand that IRSA must give our legitimate share of water.

He said that another injustice done by the federal government was to repeal the Act passed by the National Assembly and more than 16,000 employees of Sindh from federal departments like OGDCL, IB, FIA, KPT have been unemployed which is a great injustice and lawlessness. He further informed that federal government also did injustice in population census and its details are also available, when the matter had been raised by the provincial government in the Council of Common Interest, they did not considered our reservations.

He demanded that the chairman of the IRSA should be removed and the representative of Sindh should be appointed soon.

Replying a Question Nisar Khuhro said there was no any misunderstanding between Makhdoom House and the PPP and there is no truth in these rumours, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would visit Makhdoom House very soon. He commented that Makhdoom family is the asset of PPP.

In a reply to a question PPP senator Taj Hyder said that in Senate standing committee on water we also raised the water issue but the Chairman IRSA denied to answer. He said in 91 Accord all the terms were decided so it's better to act as per the Accord, as it was decided that agricultural use of water is the top priority so why CJ and TP canal are being opened.

Answering a question of media Irrigation Minister Sindh Jam Khan Shoro said that in 2018 we raised the issue of Three-Tear formula in Council of Common Interest and the report compiled by Anwar Mansoor it is clearly written that Three-Tear formula has no legal cover.

MNA Shugufta Jumani, Waqar Mahdi, Aajiz Dhamrah, Shagheer Qureshi, Aftab Khanzada, Pasha Qazi, Ali Nawaz Shah Rizvi and other leader of PPP were present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021