Punjab CM announces to set up hospital in Rakhni-Bharkhan area

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced to set up a hospital in the Rakhni area of district Bharkhan Balochistan and said that the Punjab government will provide funds for this state-of-the-art hospital.

He said this during his visit to Fort Monroe, a tourist spot of DG Khan and laid a foundation stone of 8 different projects of Rs. 900 millions for the development and progress of the area.

Usman Buzdar inaugurated Solar Lights Network and Parks and Horticulture in Fort Monroe at a cost of Rs 100 million. He inaugurated the 5km long Fort Monroe to Langar Khandsar link Road which has been completed at the rate of Rs. 290 million.

Usman Buzdar also inaugurated the project of up gradation and provision of basic facilities in Fort Monroe Resort. This project has been completed at a cost of Rs. 50 million. He inaugurated the restoration project of historic buildings and annexe in Fort Monroe. This project has been completed at a sum of Rs. 50 million.

Later, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of Fort Monroe Water Supply Scheme. Rs. 90 million will be spent on this scheme which will resolve the problem of drinking water in Fort Monroe on a permanent basis. The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of a new project worth 100 million to promote tourism in the area of Koh-e-Suleman.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of Fort Monroe Rescue 1122 Station project which will cost Rs. 50 Million. Usman Buzdar also laid the foundation stone of the up gradation project of Fort Monroe High School. Rs 30 million will be spent on the up-gradation of Fort Monroe High School.

The Chief Minister was briefed on various development projects including Fort Monroe Cadet College and Welfare Complex. DG Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority briefed the Chief Minister about the progress of different ongoing development projects in the area.

Usman Buzdar, Mohammad Sadiq Sanjarani, and Zartaj Gul planted chanar, ashoka and palm trees under the Clean and Green Punjab campaign in the area. Punjab Chief Minister and Chairman Senate prayed for national solidarity, security and prosperity of the country.

While addressing the notables, tribal elders and people in Fort Monroe CM said that Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority has been fully activated. He further disclosed that funds of Rs 5.70 billion have been reserved for the development and the welfare of the people of the area. Basic problems of the area including roads network and water supply will be resolved. The Punjab government has given 100 acres of land for Fort Monroe Cadet College. A total of Rs 2.80 billion will be spent on this Cadet College.

The incumbent government has released funds of Rs 1 billion immediately for Fort Monroe Cadet College and this project will soon be inaugurated. He said that another cadet college would also be set up in the area of Koh-e-Suleman for which a feasibility study is being conducted.

The children of Koh-e-Suleman will be given free admission in this cadet college; boarding and other expenses will be borne by the Punjab government. He said that the problem of water supply in Fort Monroe would be resolved permanently and instructions have been issued to the Housing Department in this regard. He assured that the Punjab government will release as many as funds needed for this purpose. Work is being carried out to set up a Solid Waste Management Company in Fort Monroe to address the issue of sanitation. 108 km of roads are being constructed in Koh-e-Suleman and Fort Monroe. Funds are being released for the construction of walls of the graveyard. Fort Monroe will be declared an urban area through a master-plan. Rs. 80 million will be spent on the installation of RO plants, he added.

Usman Buzdar announced to provide electricity in all the deprived areas of Sakhi Sarwar to Taman Buzdar and Taman Leghari. A veterinary hospital would be set up in Taman Leghari. The facility of Mobile veterinary hospital would also be provided.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Minister of State Zartaj Gul, Chairman Punjab Land Record Authority Sardar Ahmad Ali Drishak, Advisor Hanif Pitafi, Tourism Advisor Asif Mahmood, dignitaries and concerned authorities.

