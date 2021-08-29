Moonis hails Punjab govt for announcing district development package

LAHORE: Federal Water Resources Minister Chaudhary Moonis Elahi has said that the PML-Q will continue to work together with the incumbent government for providing more facilities to the people as public service is our mission.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Saturday. The Federal Minister further commended the Punjab government for announcing an unprecedented district development package and added that "the opposition has no agenda and it is only trying to score points on non-issues".

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Pakistan is in the right direction of economic development. "In the current circumstances, there is no room for politics of chaos and anarchy, and the frustrated opposition cannot deceive the people. The incumbent government will further accelerate its agenda of public service," he added.

He said that the PML-Q is their ally and there is the best working relationship between the government and its allied party. "A separate development package for each district at a cost of Rs360 billion was prepared and the elected representatives were consulted in this regard. This district development package will ensure the composite development of all districts of the province," he added.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by Pervez Iqbal Losar, Chairman of EU-Pakistan Friendship Federation, called on the Punjab Chief Minister. Matters of mutual interest and resolving the issues of expatriates came under discussion during the meeting. The Punjab Investment Board CEO and other concerned officers were also present on this occasion.

The Chief Minister said that the overseas Pakistanis are their assets, as they always come forward to help the country in its difficult times. "The services of expatriates in strengthening the economy cannot be overlooked. The Overseas Pakistani Commission has been turned into a vibrant institute, as resolving the problems of overseas Pakistanis is their responsibility," he added.

