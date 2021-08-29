ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,535
12024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,148,572
4,19124hr
6.82% positivity
Sindh
428,254
Punjab
388,296
Balochistan
32,111
Islamabad
98,339
KPK
160,088
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Moonis hails Punjab govt for announcing district development package

Recorder Report 29 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Federal Water Resources Minister Chaudhary Moonis Elahi has said that the PML-Q will continue to work together with the incumbent government for providing more facilities to the people as public service is our mission.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Saturday. The Federal Minister further commended the Punjab government for announcing an unprecedented district development package and added that "the opposition has no agenda and it is only trying to score points on non-issues".

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Pakistan is in the right direction of economic development. "In the current circumstances, there is no room for politics of chaos and anarchy, and the frustrated opposition cannot deceive the people. The incumbent government will further accelerate its agenda of public service," he added.

He said that the PML-Q is their ally and there is the best working relationship between the government and its allied party. "A separate development package for each district at a cost of Rs360 billion was prepared and the elected representatives were consulted in this regard. This district development package will ensure the composite development of all districts of the province," he added.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by Pervez Iqbal Losar, Chairman of EU-Pakistan Friendship Federation, called on the Punjab Chief Minister. Matters of mutual interest and resolving the issues of expatriates came under discussion during the meeting. The Punjab Investment Board CEO and other concerned officers were also present on this occasion.

The Chief Minister said that the overseas Pakistanis are their assets, as they always come forward to help the country in its difficult times. "The services of expatriates in strengthening the economy cannot be overlooked. The Overseas Pakistani Commission has been turned into a vibrant institute, as resolving the problems of overseas Pakistanis is their responsibility," he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar PMLQ District Development Package Chaudhary Moonis Elahi

Moonis hails Punjab govt for announcing district development package

Pakistan Footwear Designers Hub inaugurated: There’s no need to worry about GSP Plus status: Dawood

RLNG prices to be determined after court’s verdict: Ogra

NCOC fixes booster dose charges

Fawad says situation under close watch

US says two ‘high profile’ IS targets dead in Afghanistan strike

Pentagon holds talks with Chinese military

Alvi heaps praise on PTI govt

PM approves framework for promotion of school, domestic cricket

SC dismisses insurance company’s appeal against PHC verdict

FBR sets Rs1200bn revenue collection target for Q1

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.