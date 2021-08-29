ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
Pakistan

Govt making all efforts to provide relief to business community: Basharat

APP 29 Aug 2021

RAWALPINDI: Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Muhammad Basharat Raja on Saturday said that the business community had suffered a lot due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Talking to the business community during his visit to Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), the minister said that the government was well aware of the problems faced by the business community and was making efforts to provide maximum relief to small traders.

He said that the Punjab government's strategy to control the corona virus was far better than that of the other provinces. Basharat assured the traders that their concerns regarding the closure of businesses for two days in a week would be conveyed to the Chief Minister in the next meeting which would be held on August 30.

He said that completion of the Ring Road project was essential for the city's development while work on it would be started during the current financial year. He said that work on the Safe City project is in full swing which would be completed soon.

Raja Basharat law Punjab Minister

