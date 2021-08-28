Bilawal for addressing Chinese reservations on CPEC, terror events

THATTA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari demanded the government to remove the reservation of the Chinese government over the CPEC and the recent terror events.

Addressing a press conference in Thatta on Friday, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged the government to implement the National Action Plan to stop terrorism in the country.

Bilawal said Pakistan would not allow anyone to use the soil of Pakistan for terror activities.

Discussing the Afghan situation, the PPP Chairman strongly condemned the recent bomb blasts at Kabul airport.

The PPP chairman said water deficiency in Sindh province was increasing speedily and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government should not force them to hold a protest for the share of water.

He warned the federal government of Imran Khan that they could stage a protest again if the gas and water would not be provided to them as per the right of the province.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that people want to get rid of this incompetent and failed government. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had promised to construct five million homes for the poor people instead Imran Khan snatched their homes.

Bilawal said that PPP is the only political party in the country which gives relief to the people, adding on the other hand PTI has provided relief to the rich and tortured the poor.