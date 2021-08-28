World
Taliban 'not in charge' of any Kabul airport operations: Pentagon
Updated 28 Aug 2021
WASHINGTON: The Pentagon said Friday the Taliban had not taken control of any operations at Kabul airport after reports that the movement now running Afghanistan had entered the US military-controlled facility.
"They are not in charge of any of the gates, are not in charge any of the airport operations. That is still under US military control," said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.
