ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,415
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,144,341
4,01624hr
6.53% positivity
Sindh
427,037
Punjab
386,578
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,956
KPK
159,483
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Metal stocks drive Indian shares to record high ahead of Fed Chair's speech

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index, which hit an all-time high during the session, closed 0.41% higher at 16,705.20, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended up 0.31% at 56,124.72 points
Reuters 27 Aug 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed at a record high on Friday, as metal and infrastructure stocks rose ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech due later in the day.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index, which hit an all-time high during the session, closed 0.41% higher at 16,705.20, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended up 0.31% at 56,124.72 points.

Both indexes are on track to clock their fourth consecutive monthly gain in a market flush with liquidity, as the country ramps up its COVID-19 immunization program.

Global shares held steady near record highs as investors caught their breath ahead of a much-anticipated speech by the US Fed chief that could give clues about when the central bank will start tapering its bond-buying programme.

Indian shares close little changed as metals, Airtel drag

In Mumbai trading, the rate-sensitive Nifty Bank index ended up 0.03% after falling as much as 0.73%, as the market hoped for a definite sense of direction from the long-awaited Fed speech.

The Nifty Metals index recorded its first weekly gain in three, closing 1.63% higher, helped by strong gains in aluminium producers.

Shares of Hindalco Industries Ltd and National Aluminium Co were up 3.3% and 7.9% respectively, after China's Xinjiang region imposed output limits on five aluminium smelters.

Shares of engineering and construction company Larsen & Toubro Ltd jumped as much as 4.4% to 1,666.70 rupees after brokerage Motilal Oswal raised its target price on the stock to 1,950 rupees.

The Nifty Pharma index snapped its two-day losing streak to close 1.38% higher.

Budget airline SpiceJet Ltd closed 2.7% higher after the country's air safety regulator cleared Boeing's 737 MAX aircraft to fly with immediate effect on Thursday.

A deadly attack in Afghanistan on Thursday, which killed scores of civilians and at least 13 US troops, also weighed on global sentiment.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index

Metal stocks drive Indian shares to record high ahead of Fed Chair's speech

At least 16 killed in Karachi factory fire

US braces for more ISIS attacks after 85 killed in Kabul airport carnage

Pakistan administers over 1.1m Covid-19 doses in a day as cases surge

Vacuum in Afghanistan hugely dangerous, says Fawad

Commercial production of BAIC vehicles to commence in Sept: Sazgar

Target missed, fiscal year budget deficit closes at 7.1%

Pakistan evacuates over 7,000 people from Afghanistan: report

IGCEP: Long-term expansion plan approved by CCoE

TAPI gas pipeline project: Afghanistan to get $1bn transit royalty: Qureshi

SECP introduces major capital market reforms

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters