ANL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.49%)
ASC 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
ASL 24.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.09%)
BOP 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
FCCL 21.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
FFL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.27%)
FNEL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.44%)
GGGL 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
GGL 42.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
JSCL 20.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MDTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
MLCF 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
NETSOL 148.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.3%)
PACE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
PAEL 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.84%)
POWER 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
PRL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.73%)
SNGP 46.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.06%)
TELE 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
TRG 158.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.94%)
UNITY 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.73%)
WTL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.23%)
BR100 5,089 Decreased By ▼ -30.76 (-0.6%)
BR30 24,874 Decreased By ▼ -231.64 (-0.92%)
KSE100 47,029 Decreased By ▼ -333.88 (-0.7%)
KSE30 18,848 Decreased By ▼ -106.27 (-0.56%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,415
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,144,341
4,01624hr
6.53% positivity
Sindh
427,037
Punjab
386,578
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,956
KPK
159,483
Palm oil targets 4,464-4,560 ringgit range

  • The current rise from the Aug. 23 low of 4,160 ringgit, though very slow and weak
Reuters 27 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may break a resistance at 4,405 ringgit per tonne, and climb into a range of 4,464-4,560 ringgit.

The current rise from the Aug. 23 low of 4,160 ringgit, though very slow and weak, is regarded as a continuation of the uptrend from 3,251 ringgit.

The correction from the July 30 high of 4,498 ringgit looks like a flat, which is a bullish continuation pattern. The uptrend is expected to extend above 4,560 ringgit.

Support is at 4,358 ringgit, a break below which could cause a fall into 4,251-4,310 ringgit range. On the daily chart, the contract has recovered a lot from the low of 4,160 ringgit.

Palm oil gains over 1pc

As long as the contract stays above 4,321 ringgit, the drop from the Aug. 12 high of 4,560 ringgit is likely to be reversed. A break below 4,321 ringgit will not only open the way towards 4,116-4,239 ringgit range, but also signal an extension of the fall from 4,560 ringgit.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat Corn Oil Palm

