PARTLY FACETIOUS: Smart initiative

"The Khan has launched yet another smart initiative - a forest..."

"You being facetious?"

"Good heavens, as if I am that brave."

"Brave?"

"You need to be brave to take the mickey out of any initiative which has the word smart before it."

"I wasn't taking the mickey out of the word smart - I was merely alerting the dumb previous chief administrators this country has had who never ever supported any smart initiative..."

"What's in a name?"

"Everything, by the way the Sharifs out of the country are playing their favourite game - karaoke - and Maryam Nawaz's son, Junaid Safdar, half a Sharif, sang at his wedding ceremony and you know it didn't sound tuneful to me..."

"Hey it's all relative - I mean surely you aren't comparing his singing with Rahat Fateh Ali, or Shafqat Amanat Ali or..."

"Party leaders are compared with party leaders so singers should be compared with singers..."

"Don't be stupid, Junaid Safdar belongs to the ruling family and...and for your information the Sharifs neutral umpires are Sharifs...by the way you reckon he will change his name to Junaid Sharif Safdar if he has political aspirations..."

"Time will tell meanwhile the Bhutto Zardaris are here."

"Right, anyway Zardari sahib is the neutral umpire for the Bhutto Zardaris and the party."

"The Khan's neutral umpire is the Tehrik-i-Insaaf party and all are agreed that the smart forest launched in Punjab is the smartest move..."

"Stop, so the next non-Khan government would rename Ehsaas followed by replacing the word smart with...with..."

"People, if Zardari sahib's party rules, and Prime Minister if the Sharifs come back."

"Do the Sharifs reckon that the position of prime minister is exclusively their domain?"

"As far as names of programmes launched during the Sharifs rule is concerned yes."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021