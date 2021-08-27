ANL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.93%)
ASC 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
ASL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
BOP 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
BYCO 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
FCCL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.23%)
FFBL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.92%)
FFL 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.87%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.06%)
GGGL 23.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.34%)
GGL 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.35 (-7.31%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.89%)
JSCL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.86%)
KAPCO 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
KEL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
MDTL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
MLCF 42.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.76%)
NETSOL 149.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.64%)
PACE 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.2%)
PAEL 32.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.03%)
PIBTL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
POWER 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.93%)
PRL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.12%)
PTC 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.14%)
SNGP 47.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.01%)
TELE 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.19%)
TRG 159.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.25%)
UNITY 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
WTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.81%)
BR100 5,120 Decreased By ▼ -61.92 (-1.19%)
BR30 25,106 Decreased By ▼ -465.45 (-1.82%)
KSE100 47,363 Decreased By ▼ -272.63 (-0.57%)
KSE30 18,954 Decreased By ▼ -136.23 (-0.71%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,320
8524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,140,411
4,55324hr
7.41% positivity
Sindh
425,570
Punjab
385,258
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,542
KPK
158,964
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Smart initiative

"The Khan has launched yet another smart initiative - a forest..." "You being facetious?" "Good heavens, as if I ...
Anjum Ibrahim 27 Aug 2021

"The Khan has launched yet another smart initiative - a forest..."

"You being facetious?"

"Good heavens, as if I am that brave."

"Brave?"

"You need to be brave to take the mickey out of any initiative which has the word smart before it."

"I wasn't taking the mickey out of the word smart - I was merely alerting the dumb previous chief administrators this country has had who never ever supported any smart initiative..."

"What's in a name?"

"Everything, by the way the Sharifs out of the country are playing their favourite game - karaoke - and Maryam Nawaz's son, Junaid Safdar, half a Sharif, sang at his wedding ceremony and you know it didn't sound tuneful to me..."

"Hey it's all relative - I mean surely you aren't comparing his singing with Rahat Fateh Ali, or Shafqat Amanat Ali or..."

"Party leaders are compared with party leaders so singers should be compared with singers..."

"Don't be stupid, Junaid Safdar belongs to the ruling family and...and for your information the Sharifs neutral umpires are Sharifs...by the way you reckon he will change his name to Junaid Sharif Safdar if he has political aspirations..."

"Time will tell meanwhile the Bhutto Zardaris are here."

"Right, anyway Zardari sahib is the neutral umpire for the Bhutto Zardaris and the party."

"The Khan's neutral umpire is the Tehrik-i-Insaaf party and all are agreed that the smart forest launched in Punjab is the smartest move..."

"Stop, so the next non-Khan government would rename Ehsaas followed by replacing the word smart with...with..."

"People, if Zardari sahib's party rules, and Prime Minister if the Sharifs come back."

"Do the Sharifs reckon that the position of prime minister is exclusively their domain?"

"As far as names of programmes launched during the Sharifs rule is concerned yes."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Maryam Nawaz Wedding ceremony Junaid Safdar Rahat Fateh Ali

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Smart initiative

PM summarises 3 years of ‘Naya Pakistan’

Biden warns Kabul airport attackers: 'We will hunt you down'

TAPI gas pipeline project: Afghanistan to get $1bn transit royalty: Qureshi

Budget deficit target missed

India has fewer ESG funds than other top 10 economies

Repatriation of profit, dividend declines 55pc in July

SECP introduces major capital market reforms

Talks with Russia end; PSGP project makes big headway

Transmission line: NTDC told to complete work as per timelines

Lahore’s SIH auctioned for over Rs1.951bn

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.