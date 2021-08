TDAP organises seminar on CE Mark

KARACHI: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Sialkot organized a seminar on CE Marking for exporters/manufacturers of surgical and sports goods sector at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce of Commerce & Industry. The Conformitè Europëenne (CE) Mark is defined as the European Union's (EU) mandatory conformity marking for regulating the goods sold within the European Economic Area (EEA) since 1985. It is a symbol that must be affixed to products before they can be sold on the European market.-PR

