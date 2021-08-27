THE RUPEE: Minor recovery

KARACHI: On Thursday, after dropping by more than a rupee the day before, PKR recovered some value against USD in both interbank and open markets. It however continued to go down against Euro in open market. According to analysts, current account deficit due to higher imports is the primary reason behind recent PKR depreciation. On the global front, USD continued to hold near one week low as market continued to prefer riskier assets over safe haven dollar after US FDA approved COVID-19 vaccine thus increasing possibility of accelerated US inoculations.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 55 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 165.70 and 165.80 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 30 paisas for buying and 40 paisas for selling over yesterday's rates closing at 166 and 166.40 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 50 paisas for buying and 30 paisas for selling closing at 194 and 195.30 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 20 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 45 and 45.30 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 10 paisas for buying and 15 paisas for selling closing at 44 and 44.25 respectively.

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee appreciated its worth on the buying side while it stayed unchanged on the selling side in relation to the greenback in the open currency market on Thursday.

According to the local currency dealers, the greenback lost 20 paisas for buying and closed at Rs 165.80 against the opening rate of Rs 166.00 whereas it did not witness any change for selling and firmly closed at its overnight closing trend of Rs 166.80.

Moreover, the rupee-pound sterling parity stayed unchanged amid sluggish trading activity in the market. As a result, the British currency closed at its opening trend for buying and selling at Rs 226.50 and Rs 228.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 90 paisas against the Pak rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Thursday.

The dollar opened at Rs166.80(buying) and Rs 166.90(selling) against last rate of Rs165.90(buying) and Rs 166(selling).

It closed at Rs166.80(buying) and Rs 166.90(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold traded at Rs. 109,700 (buying) and Rs109,500(selling).

