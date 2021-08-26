ANL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.93%)
ASC 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
ASL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
BOP 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
BYCO 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
FCCL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.23%)
FFBL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.92%)
FFL 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.87%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.06%)
GGGL 23.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.34%)
GGL 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.35 (-7.31%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.89%)
JSCL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.86%)
KAPCO 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
KEL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
MDTL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
MLCF 42.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.76%)
NETSOL 149.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.64%)
PACE 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.2%)
PAEL 32.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.03%)
PIBTL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
POWER 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.93%)
PRL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.12%)
PTC 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.14%)
SNGP 47.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.01%)
TELE 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.19%)
TRG 159.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.25%)
UNITY 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
WTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.81%)
BR100 5,120 Decreased By ▼ -61.92 (-1.19%)
BR30 25,106 Decreased By ▼ -465.45 (-1.82%)
KSE100 47,363 Decreased By ▼ -272.63 (-0.57%)
KSE30 18,954 Decreased By ▼ -136.23 (-0.71%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,320
8524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,140,411
4,55324hr
7.41% positivity
Sindh
425,570
Punjab
385,258
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,542
KPK
158,964
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

IGC cuts forecast for 2021/22 global wheat crop

  • The inter-governmental body cut its 2021/22 world wheat crop outlook by 6 million tonnes to 782 million tonnes
Reuters Updated 26 Aug 2021

LONDON: The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday cut its forecast for the 2021/22 global wheat crop, reflecting diminished outlooks for Russia, Canada and the United States.

In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body cut its 2021/22 world wheat crop outlook by 6 million tonnes to 782 million tonnes.

Russia's wheat crop, which has been reduced by hot and dry weather this summer, was seen at 75 million tonnes, down from a previous forecast of 81 million tonnes but above this month's US Department of Agriculture's projection of 72.5 million tonnes.

IGC trims forecast for global wheat crop

Drought also curbed production in North America and the IGC cut its wheat crop forecasts for Canada (to 24.5 million tonnes from 28.5 million tonnes) and the United States (to 46.2 million tonnes from 47.5 million tonnes).

The impact was partially offset by upward revisions for Ukraine (to 32 million tonnes from 29.5 million tonnes) and Australia (to 30.1 million tonnes from 28.9 million tonnes).

The IGC also maintained its forecast for global corn (maize) production in the 2021/22 season at 1.202 billion tonnes.

IGC International Grains Council global wheat crop

IGC cuts forecast for 2021/22 global wheat crop

Performance report: PM Imran briefs nation as PTI completes three years

Tarin concerned over inflation risks amid PKR depreciation

US sends 3.7 million doses of Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan

Rupee reverses downward slide, gains 0.28%

Pakistan’s local mobile phone production surpasses imports: PTA

Ramiz set for top spot in PCB after Mani refuses extension as chairman

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots to 7.4%, active cases jump to 92,244

Western nations warn of terror threat at Kabul airport

Tax reforms: Businessmen will be taken into confidence: Ashfaq

Steel, oil & ghee industry supplies: New tax law may grant exemption from 3pc further GST

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters