ANL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.93%)
ASC 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
ASL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
BOP 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
BYCO 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
FCCL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.23%)
FFBL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.92%)
FFL 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.87%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.06%)
GGGL 23.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.34%)
GGL 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.35 (-7.31%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.89%)
JSCL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.86%)
KAPCO 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
KEL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
MDTL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
MLCF 42.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.76%)
NETSOL 149.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.64%)
PACE 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.2%)
PAEL 32.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.03%)
PIBTL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
POWER 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.93%)
PRL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.12%)
PTC 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.14%)
SNGP 47.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.01%)
TELE 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.19%)
TRG 159.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.25%)
UNITY 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
WTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.81%)
BR100 5,120 Decreased By ▼ -61.92 (-1.19%)
BR30 25,106 Decreased By ▼ -465.45 (-1.82%)
KSE100 47,363 Decreased By ▼ -272.63 (-0.57%)
KSE30 18,954 Decreased By ▼ -136.23 (-0.71%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,320
8524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,140,411
4,55324hr
7.41% positivity
Sindh
425,570
Punjab
385,258
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,542
KPK
158,964
Indian shares close little changed as metals, Airtel drag

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.01% higher at 16,636.9, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.01% at 55,949.10
Reuters Updated 26 Aug 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended little changed on Thursday, with losses in telecom major Bharti Airtel and metals and see-sawing banking stocks ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts countered gains in energy and consumer goods.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.01% higher at 16,636.9, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.01% at 55,949.10.

Indian markets have outperformed Asian peers in recent weeks despite mixed global cues, but analysts said this seems more like a consolidation rather than a substantial rise.

"There are no major negative factors locally, with states unlocking and the government taking steps towards improving credit growth," said Anita Gandhi, director at Arihant Capital Markets, Mumbai.

Indian shares flat as financials counter tech gains

Global shares paused on Thursday with investors steering clear of major moves ahead of US Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Friday speech on tapering central bank's bond-buying program, and as Asia's first post-COVID interest rise in South Korea weighed.

The Nifty Metals index declined 1.27%, dragged by Hindalco and JSW Steel.

Bharti Airtel ended 4.17% lower after the telecom major said it will consider various capital-raising options at a meeting this Sunday.

Wockhardt Ltd reversed course and ended down nearly 5%. Shares jumped earlier after the drugmaker said its unit was partnering with China's Jiangxi Jemincare Group to supply a patented pneumonia antibiotic nafithromycin in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Indian airline SpiceJet Ltd said on Thursday it expected Boeing Co's grounded 737 MAX jets in its fleet to return to service by September-end , following a settlement with lessor Avolon. Shares rose as much as 3.34% before settling 0.91% lower.

A Reuters poll of analysts found Indian economic growth likely touched a record high in the quarter through June, reflecting a weak base and rebound in consumer spending. The GDP data is due to be released on Aug. 31.

