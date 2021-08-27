Falak Shabir's new song 'Lagay Pyari' features Sarah Khan

Falak Shabir's new song 'Lagay Pyari' was released on Wednesday, which features his wife and actor Sarah Khan.

The singer recently released his song 'Zindagi' which also featured his wife. The sweet romance between the couple and melodious lyrics won the hearts of his fans. So the singer is back with another song featuring Sarah Khan, but its different from his previous single.

Falak took to Instagram to announce the release of his new single and shared its poster.

'Lagay Pyari' is an action-filled song with thrill, fights and a hint of romance. It shows Sarah as the lover who is held captives by the enemies in an abandoned warehouse. In the fast paced single, Falak comes in to save his lover. Bravely fighting off and killing enemies, he finally reaches Sarah who desperately waits for him.

Dynamic angles, action-based choreography and beautiful shots complete the song. It also shows scenes with the couple grooving to the beat of the song.

Punjabi lyrics mixed with words like grenade, sniper, and fire are used by the singer to depict his lover's charm. It also shows the power of love when fighting battles, and its strength. The low beat in the song is addictive and adds to the mood of the song — battlefield love.

Falak's avatar in the song is based on the character Hayato from the Free Fire game. The new single is a collaboration between Shabir and Free Fire, one of the most downloaded Battle Royale games in the world. It was produced in association with Massive Mix Records.