Guardiola set to leave Manchester City in 2023

  • The next step will be a national team, if there is a possibility, Guardiola was quoted by Spanish daily Marca
Reuters 26 Aug 2021

LONDON: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is likely to leave the Premier League champions when his contract expires in 2023 as he wants to take a break before venturing into international football, the Spaniard said on Wednesday.

"The next step will be a national team, if there is a possibility," Guardiola was quoted by Spanish daily Marca.

"After seven years at this club, I think I'm going to have a break. I will need to rest after being somewhere so many years and also stop to evaluate what we've done and to try to learn from other coaches.

"If, during this process of stopping, there is a chance to coach a national team then I think I'd like that. I'd like to coach at a European Championship or Copa America or World Cup. I'd like to experience that."

Former midfielder Guardiola has won three league titles with City and as many with previous clubs Bayern Munich and Barcelona as manager. But the Champions League trophy has eluded him at City after he lifted two at Barca.

Guardiola also won six league titles and the 1992 European Cup with Barcelona as a player, having scored five goals in 47 internationals for Spain.

Bayern Munich Pep Guardiola Manchester City Marca

Guardiola set to leave Manchester City in 2023

