ANL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.43%)
ASC 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.18%)
ASL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
BOP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
BYCO 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
FCCL 21.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.6%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 19.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.66%)
FNEL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.11%)
GGGL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
GGL 45.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
JSCL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
KAPCO 39.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.88%)
MLCF 43.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
NETSOL 151.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
PACE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
PAEL 32.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PRL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PTC 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.14%)
SNGP 48.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.41%)
TELE 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.91%)
TRG 160.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.92%)
UNITY 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
WTL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
BR100 5,170 Decreased By ▼ -11.54 (-0.22%)
BR30 25,479 Decreased By ▼ -92.62 (-0.36%)
KSE100 47,657 Increased By ▲ 21.43 (0.04%)
KSE30 19,051 Decreased By ▼ -38.99 (-0.2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,320
8524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,140,411
4,55324hr
7.41% positivity
Sindh
425,570
Punjab
385,258
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,542
KPK
158,964
Barclays to invest more than $400mn to expand India operations

  • Barclays Bank PLC India's total invested capital in Asia's third-largest economy will increase to more than 83 billion rupees
Reuters 26 Aug 2021

BENGALURU: Barclays Plc will invest more than 30 billion rupees ($403.99 million) in its India unit to expand operations, the British lender said on Thursday.

With the investment, Barclays Bank PLC India's total invested capital in Asia's third-largest economy will increase to more than 83 billion rupees.

Barclays said the investment would help grow its corporate and investment banking, and private clients businesses in the country.

"As economic activity gathers momentum, there is increased demand for capital from clients," said Jaideep Khanna, head of Barclays, Asia Pacific and Country CEO, India.

Barclays Bank PLC had inaugurated its International Banking Unit branch at GIFT City in the western state of Gujarat in February.

