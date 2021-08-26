KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (August 25, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 443,030,131 252,538,592 12,988,509,384 7,561,374,853 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,600,751,606 (1,324,173,527) 276,578,079 Local Individuals 15,560,606,132 (15,435,128,081) 125,478,050 Local Corporates 7,280,707,234 (7,682,763,365) (402,056,129) ===============================================================================

