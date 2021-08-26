Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on...
26 Aug 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (August 25, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
443,030,131 252,538,592 12,988,509,384 7,561,374,853
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,600,751,606 (1,324,173,527) 276,578,079
Local Individuals 15,560,606,132 (15,435,128,081) 125,478,050
Local Corporates 7,280,707,234 (7,682,763,365) (402,056,129)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.