President Alvi acknowledges sacrifices of armed forces in GHQ visit: ISPR

In a visit to general headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, President Dr Arif Alvi acknowledged Pakistan Army's "unparalleled contribution and sacrifices" for the country's stability and security.

"He also commended [the] army’s prowess in the field of information technology and coordination mechanisms with other services/stakeholders," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

President Alvi was received by the Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa upon his arrival at the GHQ and presented with a guard of honor.

The ISPR statement also added that president Alvi laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs Monument and offered prayers.

The president and COAS also discussed matters of national security and important regional developments.

He was also informed about the military's operational preparedness and given a briefing on cyber security by the military's communication and information technology wing.

Last week, Gen. Bajwa stated that hostile forces were "trying to weaken the society and state through a hybrid war", adding that the Pakistan Army was "fully cognizant" of these challenges.

"We will ensure the country's defense by focusing on core competencies and technology," he had said while addressing cadets at the Pakistan Military Academy, reminding them that "only strong-armed forces can guarantee the defense of the motherland."