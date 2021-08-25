ANL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
ASC 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.38%)
ASL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
BOP 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
BYCO 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
FFBL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
FNEL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.17%)
GGGL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.45%)
GGL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-5.41%)
HUMNL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.33%)
JSCL 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
MDTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.66%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.23%)
NETSOL 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-2.13%)
PACE 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
POWER 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.08%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
PTC 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.06%)
TELE 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.01%)
TRG 161.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.06%)
UNITY 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.04%)
WTL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
BR100 5,182 Decreased By ▼ -30.71 (-0.59%)
BR30 25,571 Decreased By ▼ -305.55 (-1.18%)
KSE100 47,636 Decreased By ▼ -192.81 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,090 Decreased By ▼ -75.89 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,220
14124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,135,858
4,19924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
424,139
Punjab
383,742
Balochistan
31,928
Islamabad
96,980
KPK
158,243
Palm gains over 1% on global supply woes

  • Prices are propped up by a "very tight" supply situation in top palm oil producer Indonesia and ambiguities with biodiesel mandates in the US
Reuters Updated 25 Aug 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures extended early gains on Wednesday, as the market shrugged off a plunge in August exports and focused on the outlook for tight supply in global edible oils due to hot weather in soybean producers South America and the US

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 62 ringgit, or 1.44%, at 4,365 ringgit ($1,038.79) a tonne. The contract has risen for three out of four sessions.

Malaysia's exports during August 1-25 fell between 12% and 13% from the same period in July, cargo surveyors said.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Association's (MPOA) recent estimates of a rise in August 1-20 production triggered a higher possibility of Malaysia's production to return to its normal peak in the third quarter, a Singapore-based trader said.

"Better than expected palm oil production and weak exports is a recipe for a major sell off, but that is not happening nor going to happen in the near future," said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

Prices are propped up by a "very tight" supply situation in top palm oil producer Indonesia and ambiguities with biodiesel mandates in the US, Paramalingam said.

"Thus any dip or correction is an opportunity to bargain hunt," he added.

The US Environmental Protection Agency is expected to recommend to the White House reducing federal biofuel blending mandates for 2021 to below 2020 levels in what would be a blow to the biofuels industry, Reuters reported on Friday.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.2%, after rising 3.4% in the previous session. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract gained 2.1% and its palm oil contract rose 2.4%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

